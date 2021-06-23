Robert Northcutt
Robert Northcutt, 66, of DeMotte, Ind., passed away Monday, June 21, 2021, at home, surrounded by loved ones.
He was born April 2, 1955, in Rensselaer, Ind., the son of Robert E. and Estella (Randolph) Northcutt.
Robert graduated from North Newton High School, Class of 1973. He married Pamela J. Smith on Sept.r 8, 1973, in Wheatfield. Robert has been a truck driver for over 40 years. He most recently worked for JMT Trucking before his health forced him into retirement.
Robert was a motorcycle enthusiast. He enjoyed spending time with his family, grandkids and great-grandkids.
Robert is survived by his loving wife, of 47 years, Pamela Northcutt; sons Robert Jr. (Julie) Northcutt and Joshua (Fina) Northcutt; favorite mother-in-law Thelma Smith; grandchildren: Michael, Candace, C.J., Chloe, Bella, Ashleigh, Fina Jo and Jon; great-grandchildren: Estella, Jared, Jeremy and Joseph.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sons Rodney Northcutt and Jonathan Northcutt; and siblings Jeanette Klacik and Tony Northcutt.
Friends and family may visit Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Jackson Funeral Service of DeMotte, from 2-7 p.m.
A funeral service will immediately follow at Jackson Funeral Service on Thursday at 7 p.m., with Pastor Craig Smith officiating.
Interment will be held at Roselawn Cemetery on Friday, June 25, 2021 at 10:30 a.m.
To share a memory with the Northcutt family, please visit www.jacksonfuneral.com.