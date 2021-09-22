Robert E. Bower
Robert E. Bower, 90, of Goodland, Ind., passed away Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital in Lafayette, Ind.
Bob was the son of the late Joseph F. and Esther D. Farrell Bower. He graduated from the Goodland High School, Class of 1949. Bob farmed his whole life, aside from the four years he proudly served in the air force during the Korean War.
He loved to visit anywhere, any place, any time with anyone. On July 11, 1959, in Fowler, Ind., he married the love of his life, Jeanette C. Senesac Bower; she survives.
Also surviving are his nine children: Christine Barce, Cathy and Gary Rheude, Don and Betsy Bower, Tim and Candie Bower, Mary and Lou Muliero, Carol and Dennie Roberts, Steve and Cindy Bower, Pat Bower and Dave Bower; grandfather of 16 and great-grandfather of five; and one sister, Mary E. Rusnak.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Joseph F. Bower; and two sisters, Ruth I. Bower and Phyllis A. Horn.
Visitation will be Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Goodland, from 4-7 p.m. CDT, with rosary at 3:30 p.m. CDT.
A funeral mass will be 11 a.m. CDT Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Goodland, with Rev. Robert Bernotas officiating.
Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Goodland.
Memorials can be given in his name to the charity of donors choice.
Gerts Funeral Home, Goodland, has the honor of serving the family.