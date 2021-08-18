Richard McDaniel
Richard “Kent” McDaniel, born July 31, 1961, in Valparaiso, Ind., passed away July 31, 2021, in a one-vehicle accident in Windsor, Colo., where he called home for the past 15 years.
Kent was the beloved son of Alberta Leach McDaniel-Kieper (Don), of DeMotte, and cherished brother of Howard McDaniel Jr., Jeffery McDaniel, and Brian McDaniel.
Kent had numerous nieces and nephews who will miss him: Brendon (Geri) McDaniel, Adam (Rhonda) McDaniel, Andrew (Katie) Talarek, Stephanie (Adam) Talarek, Marissa (Dan) Schmidt, Faith (Aaron) Maxwell, Travis (Beth) McDaniel, Timothy (Justine) McDaniel, and Taryn (Mathew) Tangerman; as well as 19 great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father Howard E. McDaniel Sr., of DeMotte; sister Cynthia McDaniel Talerek, of DeMotte; and grandparents Rex and Geneva McDaniel, of Valparaiso, and Glen and Jane Leach, formerly of Kersey.
Kent held and AAS in Mechanical Engineering Technology from Purdue University and was a software product manager at Harris Computers in Windsor.
Memorial services for Kent will be 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Boersma Funeral Home, 90 E. Grove St., Wheatfield, Ind.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Jasper County Animal Shelter.