KENTLAND — The Kentland Rotary Club welcomed remotely guest speaker, the pastor of Kentland Trinity United Methodist Church, Rev. Dan Ashton to their Tuesday, March 2, 2021 meeting. Rotarian Jay Brinkman introduced Rev. Ashton by saying that Rev. Ashton has lived in 61 locations. From that introduction, Rev. Ashton, confirmed that he had lived in 61 places and he listed some of the states that he had previously lived in which included Iowa, Minnesota, New Jersey, California, Montana, Louisiana, Colorado and more.
He talked about some of his previous jobs/careers with the focus of the time he was a collection agent, which he states he was not very good at because what he mostly wanted to do was help many of the people he was trying to collect from instead of making their lives more difficult. Wanting to help people led him to community service which led him to the ministry. He has found the ministry to be the way for him to serve people in every community he has served . Rev. Ashton came to Kentland from Logansport, IN and is finding his footing in a much smaller community than he has previously lived in. Over the years most of the places he has lived in have been large urban cities. He is finding that ministering in a small rural community is definitely different than in larger communities. At the end of Rev. Ashton’s program, a few questions were asked by the members.
Following the program, Rotarians were reminded that a Pancake Breakfast benefitting Rotary’s Polio Plus Program is being held on Saturday, March 27 from 7:00-9:30 am at Kentland Trinity United Methodist Church. Look for more details on Kentland Rotary Club’s Facebook page, the Newton County Enterprise and radio in the next couple of weeks. Kentland Rotary club continues to meet remotely on Tuesdays at noon. Contact a Kentland Rotarian if you are interested in attending a Rotary meeting.