Paxton, IL (60957)

Today

Rain and wind. High around 40F. Winds NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy this evening, becoming mostly clear late. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.