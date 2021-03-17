RENSSELAER — The Jasper County Retired Iron Club is currently looking for farm-related items for their annual fundraiser auction on June 19, 2021. Contact Jim Lanoue at 866-5970 or Steve Shide at 863-5681.
RVFD to hold food drive
RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Fire Station on State Road 114 will hold a contactless Easter food drive on Saturday, March 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sponsored by the Jasper County Democrat Central Committee and the Jasper County Republican Women, the event is designed to collect non-perishable food for the Good Samaritan Food Pantry in downtown Rensselaer.
Just drive up, pop your trunk and volunteers will do the rest. No contact necessary.
Calendar project in works at JCSD
JASPER COUNTY — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department has created a calendar project, which will be available in late 2021.
The calendar will feature a group picture of department personnel as well as its K9s. It will also include local county businesses that have partnered with the department by sponsoring an advertisement in the calendar.
According to JCSD, many sheriff’s offices throughout the United States have implemented this type of fundraiser to support projects in their communities.
“Our fundraising effort will be earmarked to benefit children at Christmas time, whether it be in a form of a gift, money or food for families in or around the area,” JCSD said in a press release.
The department wants to make the public and businesses are aware that it will begin a phone campaign soon to help fund the calendar.
For more information, contact one of JCSD’s project representatives: Drew Robinson at (219) 204-0791 or Paul Rose at (219) 204-0735.