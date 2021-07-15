WEST LAFAYETTE – A resolution honoring and recognizing the 125th anniversary of the Indiana Veterans Home (IVH) has passed the Senate.
The House version was introduced by Rep. Jim Baird (IN-04), and the Senate version was introduced by Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.) and Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN).
“Indiana’s veterans and their families deserve the best in long-term care and service,” said Director Dennis Wimer, Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs. “The IVH has provided that service for over a century with dedicated care to our military families. We couldn’t be prouder to recognize this milestone and honor their commitment with the passing of this resolution.”
House co-sponsors include Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-IN-2), Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN-3), Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-IN-5), Rep. Greg Pence (R-IN-6), Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN-7), Rep. Trey Hollingsworth (R-IN-9), Rep. Larry Bucshon (R-IN-8), and Rep. Frank Mrvan (D-IN-1).
Located in West Lafayette, Indiana, the IVH offers long-term skilled nursing care, short-term rehabilitation, independent living, and memory care services to honorably discharged Indiana veterans, their spouses, and Gold Star parents.
With a comprehensive array of on-site services offered in a newly renovated home-like setting along with veteran-specific programming and events, IVH is the best choice for Indiana’s service members and their families since 1896.