WEST LAFAYETTE – Progress is being made on a major housing development to create a “sense of place” in a walkable, traditional, yet modern community adjacent to the Purdue University campus.
Old Town Design Group of Carmel, Indiana, is the lead developer for the Provenance project. The new urbanist neighborhood development will set center stage for people who seek a quality of life that is adjacent to the energy of a university campus.
Vertical construction is underway, with units ready for move-in this summer.
“Old Town is excited to redefine life in West Lafayette through this unique community,” said Liz Yust, director of sales and marketing. “Provenance at Discovery Park District will be a walkable, diverse and dynamic neighborhood built for those seeking engagement and interaction with their neighbors and community.”
The intergenerational design for Provenance features 47 single-family detached homes, 16 townhomes and market-rate apartments. Virtual tours are available for various options: Sycamore, Tulip and Magnolia. For more information, contact Andy Lind at andy.lind@oldtowndesigngroup.com or 765-891-0718.
The design also includes plans for features such as a community center, fitness center, restaurants and retail shops, and centralized greenspaces.
Provenance is part of Purdue’s Discovery Park District. The district is a $1 billion, long-term project to transform the west side of the Purdue campus as a preeminent environment for intellectual discourse and high-tech commercial enterprise.
The district, which is a designated opportunity zone, houses the Convergence Center for Innovation and Collaboration, a facility designed to serve as a “front door” to companies that seek to collaborate with Purdue.
Purdue Research Foundation is helping to lead the development of the district.