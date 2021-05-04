STATEHOUSE – Indiana recently awarded more than $1.3 million in state matching grants to Tippecanoe County communities for road and bridge improvements, according to State Reps. Don Lehe (R-Brookston) and Sharon Negele (R-Attica).
Through the Community Crossings Matching Grant program, 218 Hoosier cities, towns and counties received a combined total of over $100 million. This program was established in 2016 and expanded a year later in 2017 through laws Lehe and Negele supported. The Indiana Department of Transportation oversees and distributes these grants twice each year.
“Over the last several years, local communities have worked with the state to continue rebuilding and improving our infrastructure,” Lehe said. “Hoosiers who use our roads and bridges deserve to have them kept in good condition, and this program allows us to do just that.”
Tippecanoe County received $577,090 for local road and bridge projects. In addition, the following communities were awarded a grant:
- Battle Ground $40,620
- Clarks Hill $145,902
- Dayton $221,402
- Lafayette $315,000
Negele said communities can use these funds for road and bridge preservation, road reconstruction, intersection improvements, guardrail replacements and signage. Smaller municipalities must provide a 25 percent match in local funds, while large communities must provide a 50 percent match.
“These grants help local governments complete ongoing and future infrastructure projects, which contributes to economic growth,” Negele said. “Maintaining our roads and bridges sends a message to job creators that Indiana is open for business and attracts companies to our state.”
More than $931 million in total has been awarded throughout the state since 2016. State law requires that 50 percent of the available matching funds be awarded annually to communities within counties with a population of 50,000 or fewer.
More information about the program and recipients can be found online at in.gov/indot/communitycrossings. The next call for projects through Community Crossings will open in July 2021.