Bombers averaging over 12 runs per game

Rensselaer Central's offense has scored 12 or more runs in all five of the team's wins this season.

 By HARLEY TOMLINSON
Listen to this article

WINAMAC — Rensselaer Central’s baseball team won its fourth straight game and second straight in Pulaski County with a 21-3 romp of host Winamac at Winamac’s Town Park.

The Bombers (5-1) blew the game open with a six-run second inning and shortened the game to five innings with an eight-run fourth and a four-run fifth.

They managed 12 hits, including a 3 for 4 effort from Jacob Pickering, who had a triple and a double and drove in five runs. Austin Francis was 2 for 4 with a grand slam home run and a double and Tommy Boyles was 2 for 3 with a double.

Francis got the win with three innings of work and Teagan Brown pitched two strong innings of relief, allowing just one run.

Winamac (3-3) had seven hits, all singles, and committed six errors. It’s the fifth time this season that the Bombers scored at least 12 runs in a game.

Bombers pound Trojans’ pitching

FRANCESVILLE — Rensselaer Central built an 8-0 lead after four innings, then turned the game over to its lone senior, Grant Spangler, in a 12-4 victory over West Central Thursday, April 15.

Spangler went 4 2/3 innings to pick up his first win of the season.

Offensively, the Bombers managed nine hits, with Kelton Hesson and Jacob Pickering collecting two hits each. Hesson had a double and Cohen Craig and Austin Francis also doubled.

Lakin Webb, Ethan Pickering and Hesson had two RBIs apiece.

West Central (2-7) had all of its runs in the fifth inning. The Trojans had six hits — including RBI singles by Austin Morrison, Braden McKay and Carter Lewark — and committed five errors.

Trending Videos