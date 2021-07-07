RENSSELAER — Mary Louise Ames, more commonly known as "Louise" and a staple in the Rensselaer community, is being honored at a memorial set for July 18.
Ames, born in Rensselaer Jasper County Hospital, graced the community with her presence. Whether it be her work as a court-appointed special advocate or being known as “the child welfare case worker,” Ames made a mark in the community.
A graduate of Rensselaer High School, Ames went on to work at a handful of factories, and as a clerk cashier at a local grocery store. Eventually, Ames married Dale in 1946, and they had four boys together.
In 1964, Ames started her education, focusing on elementary education, and also began to work at Saint Joseph’s College. She worked at Student Financial Services as a switchboard operator and continued in that position until she graduated in 1972.
In between her education in 1965, she became a widow. Ames became a single mother with four boys, earning her education while still holding a job.
After graduating, Ames went on to work for the Jasper County Department of Public Welfare from 1972 to 1990.
Lisa Pollock provided her personal experiences with Ames and her welfare work.
“She was our welfare worker in 1980. She flew to Atlanta to testify for us in a child custody case that ended in our favor. I truly believe it was because of her willingness to go there and testify that we won," Pollock said. "She changed the lives of three little boys who would have been separated for life. I was only 18 years old when we won and just the fact that she believed in me made me believe more in myself.”
When there were no foster home placements available, children would reside with Ames for a short amount of time until they could find a home.
Current Court Appointed Special Advocate Director Katie Hall said, “I miss her so much. I adored her. She was a spitfire.”
Karen Craig, a member of the Rensselaer community and a friend to Ames, knew her as a powerful woman in the Rensselaer community.
“She was a trendsetter. She took chances. She was extremely courageous for going back to school; most women didn’t," she said.
Craig knew Ames through their shared social work and described her work as “groundbreaking in taking care of those foster children. She kept on pushing for kids to find the best.”
Craig and Ames were close workers. They were able to encourage each other to figure out the best solutions for children.
Ames then worked at Rensselaer Adult Learning Center as its director. After Ames retired, she was hired as a volunteer and was eventually hired again to teach.
Once Ames officially retired from teaching, she went on to volunteer as a tutor and an individual counselor.
Ames played a large part in helping move the Adult Education Center to Drexel Hall.
During retirement, Dee Northcutt was her nurse. Surprisingly, their relationship came full circle. Northcutt met Ames when she was a welfare worker, as Northcutt had tried to earn her GED, and “got scared and backed out of it multiple times.”
Ames had encouraged Northcutt to get her GED, and eventually she went into nursing school.
“I ended up taking care of her after retirement," Northcutt said. "I appreciate her so much.”
Ames was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Rensselaer for more than 50 years, as Craig said that “she was a very devoted member of the church, even when she wasn’t feeling too good that day.”
Ames received the Community Service Award from the Rensselaer Alumni Association in 2008.
Ames memorial will 1:30 p.m. July 18. People who wish to attend can RSVP to Ginee at 847-212-1830, or send an email to gineeames@hotmail.com.
The church is located at 220 N. Cullen St., Rensselaer.