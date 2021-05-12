RENSSELAER — Rensselaer’s fire department has come a long way since the days of leather buckets, winter coats, rubber boots and fire wagons pulled by horses.
Those were the items necessary for the first fire departments — known in the 1860s as the Rensselaer Fire Company and later as the E.D. Rhoades Hook and Ladder Brigade — to battle blazes in the still-developing small town of Rensselaer.
But one thing has remained constant in the department’s nearly two centuries of existence: the fierce dedication and devotion of its volunteer firefighters.
On Saturday, May 8, those volunteers — considered the backbone of any fire department — were recognized by state officials, Mayor Steve Wood and city fire chief Kenny Haun during RVFD’s 125th year celebration just outside the main entrance of the firehouse.
After Maddy Anderson provided the National Anthem, Caden Roberts, the young son of firefighter Brandon Roberts, offered his thanks to the firefighters for their tireless work in keeping the city safe. He talked briefly of incidents that put lives in danger, from the courthouse fire in 1864 to downtown fires to a train derailment just a few years ago.
Indiana State Fire Marshal Joel Thacker, who was appointed in his position by Gov. Eric Holcomb, was on hand to read a message from the governor before presenting an Indiana Fire Marshal’s meritorious service medal to Haun and his crew.
“As one of the oldest continuous volunteer fire departments in Indiana, this is a momentous occasion,” Holcomb said. “Every day we recognize the sacrifices men and women make and proudly serve our state to ensure the safety of all Hoosiers. You’r unrivaled commitment, work ethic and passion have played a vital role in Rensselaer and surrounding communities. Indiana is relying on Hoosiers like you. Thank you all for your service and again congratulations on the 125th year anniversary of the Rensselaer Volunteer Fire Department.”
The inscription on the state fire marshal’s medal to the department says “Presented to the Rensselaer Volunteer Fire Department for their 125 years of dedicated service to the citizens of Rensselaer, Jasper County and the great state of Indiana.”
In his speech, Haun honored the heroism of volunteer firefighters from the time the Rensselaer Volunteer Fire Department became official by city decree in 1896 to now.
“It took generations of dedicated members to give up time from their families, miss milestones of their children’s growth and countless hours of no sleep,” he said. “With that said I believe heartache leads us to be stronger and better.
“These are the guys that make it happen, not just me,” Haun said prior to delivering his speech.
Haun relayed 125 years of highlights in his speech, giving an audience of 50 or more a quick timeline of challenges and benchmarks the department encountered over the past century-plus.
The main hall inside the firehouse, which was dedicated in 2016, has a timeline highlighting important events of the RVFD displayed on its wall.
Also in attendance were representatives from Rep. Doug Gutwein’s office as well as the Indiana Volunteer Firefighters Association, who offered their congratulations to the RVFD.