RENSSELAER — Some normalcy is coming back to the City of Rensselaer.
On May 24, Rensselaer City Council members heard two requests to provide entertainment to the downtown crowd this summer.
Rein Bontrager asked the city if he could block off Front Street from U.S. 231 (Washington Street) to Kellner Boulevard on Tuesday nights this summer for a series of Cruise-Ins. Conducted each Tuesday from 5-7:30 p.m., the Cruise-Ins would allow anyone with a car, truck or motorbike to park along Front Street near the Embers Venue as a showcase event.
“It would be fun to create a little fellowship downtown (with the Cruise-In),” Bontrager said.
He added Cruise-Ins would also bring more business to downtown eateries, particularly The Station at Embers, Busy Bee and Fenwick Farms. Plans are in the works to provide hot dogs and burgers for purchase by the Cruise-In crowd.
Front Street will be designated one way for the entirety of the events, giving those who wish to show off their vehicles a special area to park safely.
“We’d like to be able to come in from the north,” Bontrager said. “We’ll have signs up to let them know where they can park.”
Bontrager has dubbed Rensselaer’s Cruise-Ins as Cylinders and Snacks events and said other towns in the area have sponsored these type of events over the past few years.
“DeMotte has a Cruise-In on Mondays at the DQ,” he said. “Monticello has a similar event on Tuesdays during the summer.
“It’s not going to be limited to anything. Anyone with a vehicle they’d like to show off can come or maybe they have a new car they’d like to bring in.”
The council approved Bontrager’s request as well as a request from Barb Lucas, president of the Prairie Arts Council, who would like to use Filson Park in downtown Rensselaer for an Art in the Alley event.
A one night event, Art in the Alley is scheduled for Saturday, July 17 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Filson Park, which is located at the old town mall site and is still in the development stage, is a popular choice by PAC due to its proximity to the RENARTWLK murals, Lucas said.
Art in the Safety will feature hands-on events for kids with tents set up for artists looking to sell their artwork. Music will also be provided throughout the day, though Lucas said it will be scaled back somewhat from what had been presented in the past.
Lucas asked if the city could provide electric along the alley for musicians to plug in their instruments. She also requested that Kellner Boulevard from Van Rensselaer to Front Street be blocked off to allow more room.
PAC would also like to use any tables and bleachers the park department can spare for the event.
The city approved PAC’s request contingent on a technical review by the street department.
City council members also approved gas department superintendent Carol Lockridge’s request to purchase a new truck to replace the old one that was involved in an accident recently.
The new 4-by-4 truck, which features a four-door crew cab and a snow plow package, will cost $33,151.25 and will be available by the end of May, Lockridge said. Part of the cost will be paid by insurance collected on the old truck, which was just under $17,000, Lockridge added.