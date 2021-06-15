RENSSELAER, Ind. — It’s amazing how one child can make a difference in everyone’s life. Alexandra Scott, the young girl who started Alex’s Lemonade Stand did just that and is still making a difference 17 years after her passing.
When Alexandra was four, she held her first-ever lemonade stand, earning more than $2,000 to support childhood cancer. In 2004, by the time she passed away from neuroblastoma, Alex had raised over $2,000,000 to support childhood cancer. In June of 2014, Alex's Lemonade Stand had raised $80,000,000 in lieu of Alex’s original project.
Rotary Club of Rensselaer held a Burgers for a Cause event in support of Alex’s Lemonade Stand. Last year, Burgers for a Cause was held for first responders and essential workers for the daunting year of 2020. As things started to look more bright for the world, the Rotary Club of Rensselaer decided to choose the theme of charities to brighten the year of 2021.
On June 5th, near the flower mural, Rensselaer Rotary held Burgers for a Cause, where customers could purchase a single or double pork burger, sided with chips and pop to support Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation.
Melissa Balvich, the Service Project Chairman of the Rensselaer Rotary Club said that this project is a “service above self project”, exemplifying to the community national foundations and charities that they can support.
Purchasers of the meal were able to make donations to go directly towards Alex’s Lemonade Stand.
Rensselaer Rotary ended up raising $175 to support Alex’s Lemonade Stand.
If you’re interested in supporting the next charity-based event, make sure to check Rensselaer Rotary’s Facebook page to see who they are supporting and where you can get your next meal.