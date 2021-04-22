RENSSELAER — A Rensselaer man who stole a vehicle with a 9-month-old child inside is facing kidnapping as well as theft charges.
According to the Rensselaer Police Department, Zachary Wright, 34, of Rensselaer was arrested after he stole a vehicle at the 400 block of North Scott Street during the morning hours of April 21.
Police received a 911 call at 3 a.m. from a woman stating that a friend had her car stolen with a baby inside. An officer spoke with the victim who said she was dropping her child off prior to going to work that evening.
The victim encountered a male subject, later identified as Wright, who approached her car asking for a ride. She told Wright she could not give him a ride since she was going to work.
Wright reportedly walked a short distance away but then returned after seeing the victim exit her vehicle. Wright grabbed the victim, threw her to the ground and then took the vehicle.
He fled south on Scott Street and out of view.
A short time later, RPD said, another officer was notified of a suspicious subject at Franciscan Hospital. When the officer arrived, he saw that the stolen vehicle had been crashed into the door of the ambulance bay.
He found Wright in the area and the officer matched him to the description given during the initial 911 call.
The child was located unharmed inside the car and the victim was brought to the hospital to be reunited with her child. The child was also examined for any injuries sustained during the robbery.
After being medically cleared, Wright was transported to the Jasper County Jail where he was charged with robbery resulting in bodily injury (Level 3 felony), kidnapping while hijacking a vehicle (Level 2 felony) and criminal confinement while hijacking a vehicle (Level 2 felony).