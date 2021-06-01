MOUNT AYR, Ind. — A Rensselaer man is dead after a single motorcycle crash on Memorial Day.
Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the area of CR 525E near CR 225S (1.5 miles north of Mount Ayr) for a report of a single motorcycle crash around 5:32 p.m. on May 31.
Corporal Wallace’s preliminary investigation revealed the motorcycle was traveling south on CR 525E, the motorcycle left the roadway in the “S” curve for unknown reasons. The driver (sole occupant), Wayne Cornwell, 48, of Rensselaer, was ejected from the motorcycle. Mr. Cornwell was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Family has been notified.
The driver was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Assisting agencies: Newton County EMS, Morocco Fire Department, Newton County Coroner’s Office, Newton County 9-1-1 and Village Motors.