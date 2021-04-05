RENSSELAER, Ind. — Have you always wanted a garden but did not have the space or want to tear up part of your yard to put one in? Did think about starting garden but did not how to do it or have the tools or know what or when to plant? If you answered yes to any of these questions we have the answer for you.
The garden is located just south of the Jasper County Purdue Extension office on the north side of Rensselaer. For the fee of $10 dollars you will receive a 20X 20 plot to have your garden for the year. The plot will be tilled this spring for you to start with a clean seed bed. Each gardener will be responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of their plot. Watering, weeding, harvesting and any other garden related maintenance are all the responsibility of the gardener. Assignment of the plots will be awarded first come first served basis. Gardeners will be responsible for clearing their plots by November 1st.
If you would like more information on the community garden and how to sign up for a plot please contact Bryan Overstreet at 219-866-5741 or boverstreet@purdue.edu.