RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer City Council will meet Monday, June 14 at 6 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers.
Among the items on the agenda include a visit from Barb Lucas and Barb Michael of the Prairie Arts Council with an update on the Arts in the Alley fest and discussion on providing water at Mt. Calvary Road.
Police chief Matt Anderson will discuss a request for fireworks at the end of Jasper County Fair week next month, a request to use a garbage truck at the fairgrounds, road closure for Little Cousin Jasper Festival and discussions on a pair of ordinances and a resolution.
Prior to the council meeting, the city’s Board of Works will meet at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers to receive an update on the water utility improvement project, main lift station and non-sewer areas project and an update on car cameras by the police department.