RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer City Council will meet via the Google Meet platform on Monday, Feb 22. at 4 p.m.
To join via Google Meet, go to meet.google.com/fje-knna-bgx. To join by phone, dial 1-302-440-4922 and type in the pin: 503647495.
To join via Zoom, dial 1-312-626-6799 and type in the meeting ID (822 8396 2576) and passcode (688161).
Monday’s agenda includes ordinances on Rensselaer Municipal Electric Utility Terms and Conditions, Third Amendatory Agreement with IMPA, Amendment of 2021 Salary Ordinance for Full-Time Fire Chief, Open Sealed Bids for Sale of 2003 Aerial Fire Truck, Bid Opening Street Maintenance 2021, Public Relations Request Retirement Party Lenny Larson and more.