RENSSELAER — Long-time assistant football coach Jeff Phillips and his wife Kris, who recently resigned from the school board, have been selected this year’s grand marshals for the Rensselaer Central Homecoming celebration.
The homecoming game is set for Friday, Sept. 10 when Hoosier Conference rival Twin Lakes makes an appearance at Emory Harrison Sports Complex. The Bombers and Indians were unable to play last season due to COVID.
Prior to the game, a parade will be held in downtown Rensselaer on Thursday, Sept. 9 beginning at 7 p.m. The parade will line up at West Grove Street and continue to the sports complex for a pep session and bonfire.
The homecoming queen will be crowned at halftime of Friday’s game.