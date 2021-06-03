RENSSELAER — Like other performing artists around the world, Rensselaer Bands faced considerable difficulties trying to make and share music during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Amber Hall, director of the Rensselaer School Corporation’s bands, called this year “nothing short of challenging and interesting,” but applauded the resilience of the students.
“The band students have been amazing all year adapting to the requirements, quarantines and other expectations of performances,” she said. “Despite all obstacles, we have been able to play all year long and make the best of every situation.”
All in all, there were nearly 90 musicians in the middle and high school bands this year and 40 in the marching band.
While marching band competitions were canceled in Indiana, the band still rehearsed a show: “Welcome to the 60’s.” It featured the songs of Aretha Franklin, Michael Jackson, and the Temptations. The students performed this show at the halftime of varsity football games.
Concert band did what many musicians around the world did this year: replaced their indoor, in-person concerts with online ones. These included an October and a December concert performed by sixth- to 12th-grade students.
Concerts weren’t the only part of usual band life that went virtual. Sixth- to 12th-grade students usually perform in person at an Indiana State School Music Association competition, but did that online in February and March. The fifteen students who participated in solo and ensemble competitions brought home nine gold ratings, five silver, one bronze, and one participation award.
Winter guard and winter percussion would normally have traveled to compete through the first months of the new year, but instead these groups recorded their performances for the community.
Live performances began to resume in the second semester, with the pep band performing at two games in February, and the middle and high school bands joining choir for spring concerts in May. These were the first live full concert performances since December of 2019.
“It was a joy to perform live again,” Hall said about the experience.
The high school band also played live at Civil War Day at the middle school on May 20, and will play again at graduation on June 6. And the expectation at the moment is that things in the fall may resemble something closer to normal.
In anticipation of a full competitive season in the fall of 2021, marching band is scheduled to resume a regular practice schedule in June.