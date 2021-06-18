The Rensselaer Reign Cheer squads competed in Anderson last weekend. The Division 1 team placed fourth overall, with the Division 2 team earning first place and distinction as state champions. Division 3 finished second overall. In July, the Division 3 cheer team will compete at the CFA Nationals in Toledo, Ohio.
