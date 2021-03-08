The Vermilion County Conservation District has opened registrations for the 2021 Summer Camp Programs at Forest Glen and Kennekuk County Parks. Experienced VCCD Camp Counselors offer a variety of one-day programs to children ages 3 – 13, focusing on quality outdoor nature experiences. Fee & pre-registration required for all camps.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, safety guidelines and limited camp sizes will be implemented to protect your child and our staff. The COVID-19 Guidelines for our summer camps can be found on our website at https://vccd.org/summer-programs/ . All parents and guardian must agree to and have their children follow these guidelines during all our in-person programs. A parent or guardian will also be asked to sign a waiver regarding COVID-19 policies and return it to the office prior to the camp.
- Ages 3-5 years: Toddling into Nature [10-11 a.m. or 2 –3 p.m.], Kennekuk– “Brown Bat, Brown Bat : What Do You See?” June 22 or June 23; “Investigating For Wildlife”, June 29 or June 30. Songs, activities and a craft introduces young children to nature with a parent or guardian.
- Grades K-2nd: NATURE CONNECT, Kennekuk – June 17, 9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.; Explore nature & how it all works together. Hike a trail and complete a craft!
- Grades K-5th: YOUNG EXPLORERS, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Forest Glen – July 8; Kennekuk- July 14; Classic fun-filled day in the outdoors! Hiking, hayride, nature arts & crafts, hot dog roast and more!
- Grades 1st-3rd: PIONEER KIDS, Forest Glen – July 27, 9:30 – 11:30 a.m.; Experience 1850’s life as a pioneer kid at the Homestead cabin! You’ll hike, try candle dipping and make a sweet treat.
- Grades 3rd-5th: KIDS COOKING CLASS, Forest Glen – July 20 or 22, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Mini chefs for the morning will learn the art of pizza making with fresh garden herbs you choose from the garden. Your very own pizza for lunch, we supply homemade ice cream!
- Grades 4th-6th: CREEK STOMPING ECOLOGY CAMP, Forest Glen – August 10, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.; an exciting day of water adventure and exploring with naturalists, investigating aquatic life and the surrounding forest habitat. Prepare to get wet & enjoy your hayride back to base camp!
- Grades 4th-7th: PADDLING AROUND LAKE MINGO- Kennekuk – August 3, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.; No experience necessary, kayaking basics will be covered! You’ll explore Lake Mingo with District Naturalists as your guides pointing out wildlife and plant life that call the lake home.
Camp size is limited. Detail program information, fees and registration forms are available online at www.vccd.org, Forms also available at the Kennekuk and Forest Glen Visitor Centers. Call 217-442-1691, M-F, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., for more information.