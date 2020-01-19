The GCMS girls' basketball team recently hosted the El Paso-Gridley Titans and the Heyworth Hornets.
The team took on the Titans on Jan. 13 and suffered a loss by ten points with a score of 40-30.
Leading the Falcons at the hoop was Abby Spiller. Spiller grabbed 15 points in the game against El Paso, followed by nine points from Ryleigh Brown and three from Hannah Hathaway.
The team then hosted the Heyworth Hornets on Jan. 16, falling once again this time by just six points 45-39.
This time, Ryleigh Brown led the team with 11 points while Hathaway grabbed another nine points of her own, followed by Spiller with eight.
The team is currently competing in the Heart of Illinois Conference tournament and fell to the Lexington Minutemen 62-34.