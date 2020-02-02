The GCMS Falcons' boy's basketball team recently suffered two losses on the road. The first came with a 57-29 loss against Deer Creek-Mackinaw on Jan. 31. The team then fell to the Salt Fork Storm on Feb. 1 with the final score of that game, 54-46.
In the game against Deer Creek, Braden Roesch led the charge at the rim, picking up 10 points. Cade Elliott also contributed seven points while Ethan Garard grabbed three of his own.
Against Salt Fork, the Falcons actually finished the first half with a seven-point lead 24-17 but were unable to outlast the Storm, allowing them to put up 37 points to their own 22 in the second half of the game and ultimately suffering defeat.
Payton Taylor earned 21 total points in the loss against Salt Fork followed by Dawson Dodd with 12 and Clayton Jarling with 11.
The GCMS Falcons' boys basketball team will have two more games on the road before their next home game. The first will be against Fieldcrest on Feb. 4, and Ridgeview on Feb. 7.
The team's record on the season is now 5-16.