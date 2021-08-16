WARREN COUNTY
ARRESTS
Jalen Annang, holding for Fountain County
Trey Reynolds, ordered to jail by Judge Reece
Matthew Girdler, probation violation
SMALL CLAIMS
Angelique Gendron vs. Tiffany Jenkins
CIVIL COLLECTIONS
Midland Credit Management, INC vs. Troy Reese
WARRANTY DEEDS
Marlis Gray POA, Marianna Hartman, Richard J. Hartman to Chance Billingsly
Douglas K. LaBounty and Jody LaBounty to State of Indiana
Connie S. Brutus and Robert D. Brutus to State of Indiana
Ritenour Revocable Living Trust to State of Indiana
Stand Sure Partners LLC to State of Indiana
Ronald L. Clifton Life Estate and Cathy S. Phelps Life Estate to State of Indiana
SP Cole Property Management LLC to Donna D. Lyon
Donald Jordan and Jill A. Jordan to Zachary Slauter
Constance M. Mikel and Donald G. Mikel to Anna Elizabeth Grace and Jason Bryan Grace
Ashlee N. Eddings (NKA), Will L. Eddings andn Ashlee N. Strawn to Logan S. Bockting
Frances M. Lincicum to Carla A. Lincicum and Mark A. Lincicum
Cristina Best and Donald E. Best to Tammy Kasiska
Mark A. Robbins to Talamadge Jackson
M Kier Crites, Carolyn Foster, Ruth A. Leaming, Alan L. Oliver revocable trust, Alan L. Oliver trustee, Randy Rhode, June Russell and Laura Smith to State of Indiana
David R. Gephart and Kay E. Gephart to State of Indiana
Dan R. Gephart, David R. Gephart, Kay E. Gephart, Linda Gephart to State of Indiana
Kathy Reynolds to Chase Gregg and Gregg Excavating and Hauling LLC
Sharon S. Tanner to Joseph M. Odle
Jessica E. Yates to Julie Childers and Ronald K. Childers Jr
Marianna Elaine Taylor Ogborn and Billy Dale Taylor to Melvin Collins
Christopher J. Deck and Mary L. Deck to Charles T. Jewell and Lisa A. Jewell
Anita Phelps, Anita A. Phelps (AKA) and Billy Wayne Trimble to Sheila M. Lucas Swift
QUIT CLAIM DEEDS
Dena A. LeClaire to Logan Ann Hawker, Tanner C. Thurman and Tyler D. Thurman
Betty Jean Collings, Claude Burk Collings to Betty J. Collings (trustee), Claude Burk Collings (trustee) and Collings Family Trust
David D. Hall to Casey D. Hall
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE DEEDS
James P. Crane personal representative and estate of Phillip R. Crane to James P. Crane, Phillip M. Crane and Carrie L. Mellen
BENTON COUNTY
ARRESTS
Wesley Michael Spikes, Lafayette, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish/salvia
Larry J. Stevens, Fairmount, IL, possession of a hypodermic syringe, possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish/salvia-prior conviction
Joseph Thomas Silver, Williamsport, operating while intoxicated
Caleb J. Howard, Portage, possession of marijuana/hashish, possession of paraphernalia
Ryan James Henry, reckless driving
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANORS
Jackson T. Grooms, operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana
Tyler Sweat, operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to .15 or more
Eric R. Westerberg, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia
Donald P. Geller Sr, domestic battery
Steve E. Gates, operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to .15 or more
Sherrieka R. Allen, reckless driving
Anastasia C. Bryant, no valid driver’s license, reckless driving
Rahiim C Sandford-Brown, reckless driving
Bisrai A Panjoj-Cortez, knowingly or intentionally operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license
Kebin J. Puerto Chirinos, knowingly or intentionally operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license
Wesley M. Spikes, operating a motor vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia
FELONIES
Roel Alaniz Jr, operating a vehicle while intoxicated (prior), operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to .15 or more
QUIT CLAIM DEEDS
Brost Land LLC to Nicholas P. Brost
Nicholas P. Brost to Nicholas Brost (trustee) and NP Brost Investment Trust
Hermilo Cantu and Graciela Cantu to Primo Pizo Alconedo and Eva Alconedo
Linda S. Widmer to Keith J. King
WARRANTY DEEDS
Kerkhoff Brothers LLC to Jeffrey Dulin and Betty Ella McClimans
Regina E. Masterson to Staurt Weber, Aleah Brooks-Ellis and Andrew Weber
Kevin A. Holder, Erica N. Holder to Scott R. Spooner, Lisa C. Spooner and Cole Harding Spooner
Mark A. Gragan to Joel Miranda Colin
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE DEEDS
Jean Elizabeth Garcia (personal representative), Veletta June Yates unsupervised estate, and Veletta June Yates to Jean Elizabeth Garcia
Judith Wetli (personal representative and Charles W. Wetli supervised estate to Judith Ann Wetli and Judith A. Wetli (AKA)
CIVIL COLLECTIONS
Midland Credit Management Inc vs. Michael Atkinson
Credit Acceptance Corp vs. Melvin Holloway
CIVIL PLENARY
Daugherty Speedway Inc vs. Benton County Board of Commissioners, Benton County Sheriff
MISCELLANEOUS CIVIL
Benton County Plan Commission vs. James D. Peer
Benton County Plan Commission vs. Clint Moore
DOMESTIC RELATIONS
In Re: the Marriage of Dennis Fieleke and Debra Sue Fieleke
In Re: the Marriage if Morgan Reef and Tiare Gutierrez
In Re: the Marriage of Michael Perkins and Leslie D. Perkins
INFRACTIONS
Chad Troxell, no valid driver’s license
Paige Kaniewski, driving while suspended
Matheus Jean Baptiste, speeding
FOUNTAIN COUNTY
ARRESTS
Kyianna J. Causley, 30, probation violation
Christopher Allen Bratcher, 31, parole violation
Kenneth L. Bradbury, 49, intimidation, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine
Leeanna Marie Borman, 39, operating a vehicle while intoxicated (prior)
Jorge Luis Flores Hernandez, 39, operating while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated endangering a person, possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish or salvia
Rodney Lee Scott, 54, weekender
Andrew Michael Madden, 33, weekender
Alan Wayne Keller, 58, failure to appear
David Robert Denny, 31, possession of methamphetamine, burglary, theft, possession of schedule I, II, III or IV controlled substance
Kira Colleen Pettery, 29, community correction violation
Jeremy Neil Askren, 50, possession of methamphetamine, dealing schedule I, II, III controlled substance, unlawful possession of a syringe, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a schedule I, II, III, or IV controlled substance
Shawn R. Harden, 39, visiting a common nuisance
Jeffrey Kenneth Rowe, 23, operating a vehicle while intoxicated (prior), operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, driving while suspended
WARRANTY DEEDS
Regino Aparri to Richard B. Snyder
Steve Beisecker to Walter Wilson
Taffie Beisecker to Walter Wilson
Carolyn J. DeMoss to Gary L. Fouts
Donald Douglas to Northern Point LLC
Donald Douglas Sr to Northern Point LLC
David Duncan to Matthew W. Martin
David J. Duncan to James E. Lewin
Jill S. Duncan to James E. Lewin
Arthur Fletcher Jr to Michelle Cope
Pauletta J. Fletcher to Michelle Cope
Fulton General Contracting Inc to Matthew H. Boulos
Cathryn Gooding to Jamey Link
Catherine Green to Aron L. Bushor
James Green to Aron L. Bushor
Andrew Keith Hall to Mitchell Lee Miles
Curtis L. Hoagland to David Jeffres
Paula Jean Hoagland to David Jeffres
HSD of Central Indiana LLC to Catherine Green
Shirley K. Jefferson to Kathy S. Crain
Nancy K. Lasiter to Spencer Aichinger
Melissa Marie Lawson Blanco to Caleb A. Harper
Kyan Link to James Link
Jay Lyons to James Seifert
Kevin B. Minick to Remling Invest LLC
Jerry L. Powell to Northern Point LLC
Litany Ann Pyle to Kaylynn Kirkpatrick
Dilia Smith to Mark Stepp
Jeffrey W. Thomas to Tyler A. Haworth
Anthony A. Timmerman to Antonio Gaudry
Deborah K. Timmerman to Antonio Gaudry
Norma Jean Van Vactor to Hargan Fuel and Wash LLC
William Van Vactor to Hargan Fuel and Wash LLC
Van Vactor Realty Company LLC to Hargan Fuel and Wash LLC
Caleb Winger to Dennis Eddington
Lindsey N. Winger to Dennis Eddington
QUIT CLAIM DEEDS
Erin M. Baldwin to Jodi K. Stonebraker
Cathy Carnahan to David Russell
John Carnahan to David Russell
Robert Cates to Robert D. Cates
Robert Dean Hunt II to L2 Farms LLC
Lory E. Ingalsbe to Dalton I S Carrigan
Jesse R. Mason to Edgar Martinez
Vanessa Priebe to Tricia L. Seef
Bailey A. Rennick to Jodi K. Stonebraker
Jeremy D. Rennick to Jodi K. Stonebraker
Amy L. Rottmann to Jodi K. Stonebraker
Cynthia Rumple to James M. Hale
Cynthia Rumple to Robert B. Frischkorn
E David Rumple Jr to James M. Hale
E David Rumple Jr to Robert B. Frischkorn
TRUSTEES DEEDS
Betty M. Clawson to Lisa Clawson Pierce
Charles Dale Clawson to Lisa Clawson Pierce
Lisa Clawson Pierce to Lisa Clawson Pierce
Revocable Joint Living Trust Agreement of Charles Dale and Betty M CLA to Lisa Clawson Pierce
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE DEEDS
Estate of Mae Louise Rice to Michael L. Rice
Cheryl McIntire to Michael L. Rice
Mae Louise Rice to Michael L. Rice
Michael L. Rice to Michael L. Rice
CIVIL COLLECTIONS
Midland Credit Management Inc. V Jayme Greufe, filed Aug. 6.
Discover Bank c/o9 Discover Products Inc v Alys Keyes, filed Aug. 7.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANORS
Robert L. Wesley, three counts of invasion of privacy, filed Aug. 6.
Priscilla L. Burge, disorderly conduct: engages in fighting or tumultuous conduct, filed Aug. 9. Stephanie S. Stonebraker, disorderly conduct: engages in fighting or tumultuous conduct, filed Aug. 9.
Leeanne M. Borman, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, filed Aug. 9.
Jorge Luis Flores Herandez, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, filed Aug. 9.
Shawn R. Harden, visiting a common nuisance — controlled substances, filed Aug. 10
FELONIES
Felony 2
Jeremy Askren, dealing in methamphetamine — at least 10 grams; possession of methamphetamine that is more than 10 g and less than 28g; unlawful possession of a syringe/F6, three counts of possession of a controlled substance; possession of paraphernalia.
Felony 5
David R. Denny, burglary; two counts of theft where value of property is between $750 and $50,000, filed Aug. 6.
Felony 6
David R. Denny, posession of methamphetamine, filed Aug. 6.
Kennth L. Bradbury, two counts of intimidation; possession of paraphernalia, filed Aug. 10
Tierra Cooper, operating a vehicle with a Schedule I or II controlled substance or its metabolite; carrying a handgun without a license; operating a vehicle with a Schedule I or II controlled substance or its metabolite; operating a vehicle while intoxicated; knowing or intentionally operating a motor vehicle without every receiving a license, filed Aug. 12.
INFRACTIONS
Randy Warren Newell III, speeding — exceeding maximum 55 mph, filed Aug. 11.