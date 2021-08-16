Listen to this article

WARREN COUNTY

ARRESTS

Jalen Annang, holding for Fountain County

Trey Reynolds, ordered to jail by Judge Reece

Matthew Girdler, probation violation

SMALL CLAIMS

Angelique Gendron vs. Tiffany Jenkins

CIVIL COLLECTIONS

Midland Credit Management, INC vs. Troy Reese

WARRANTY DEEDS

Marlis Gray POA, Marianna Hartman, Richard J. Hartman to Chance Billingsly

Douglas K. LaBounty and Jody LaBounty to State of Indiana

Connie S. Brutus and Robert D. Brutus to State of Indiana

Ritenour Revocable Living Trust to State of Indiana

Stand Sure Partners LLC to State of Indiana

Ronald L. Clifton Life Estate and Cathy S. Phelps Life Estate to State of Indiana

SP Cole Property Management LLC to Donna D. Lyon

Donald Jordan and Jill A. Jordan to Zachary Slauter

Constance M. Mikel and Donald G. Mikel to Anna Elizabeth Grace and Jason Bryan Grace

Ashlee N. Eddings (NKA), Will L. Eddings andn Ashlee N. Strawn to Logan S. Bockting

Frances M. Lincicum to Carla A. Lincicum and Mark A. Lincicum

Cristina Best and Donald E. Best to Tammy Kasiska

Mark A. Robbins to Talamadge Jackson

M Kier Crites, Carolyn Foster, Ruth A. Leaming, Alan L. Oliver revocable trust, Alan L. Oliver trustee, Randy Rhode, June Russell and Laura Smith to State of Indiana

David R. Gephart and Kay E. Gephart to State of Indiana

Dan R. Gephart, David R. Gephart, Kay E. Gephart, Linda Gephart to State of Indiana

Kathy Reynolds to Chase Gregg and Gregg Excavating and Hauling LLC

Sharon S. Tanner to Joseph M. Odle

Jessica E. Yates to Julie Childers and Ronald K. Childers Jr

Marianna Elaine Taylor Ogborn and Billy Dale Taylor to Melvin Collins

Christopher J. Deck and Mary L. Deck to Charles T. Jewell and Lisa A. Jewell

Anita Phelps, Anita A. Phelps (AKA) and Billy Wayne Trimble to Sheila M. Lucas Swift

QUIT CLAIM DEEDS

Dena A. LeClaire to Logan Ann Hawker, Tanner C. Thurman and Tyler D. Thurman

Betty Jean Collings, Claude Burk Collings to Betty J. Collings (trustee), Claude Burk Collings (trustee) and Collings Family Trust

David D. Hall to Casey D. Hall

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE DEEDS

James P. Crane personal representative and estate of Phillip R. Crane to James P. Crane, Phillip M. Crane and Carrie L. Mellen

BENTON COUNTY

ARRESTS

Wesley Michael Spikes, Lafayette, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish/salvia

Larry J. Stevens, Fairmount, IL, possession of a hypodermic syringe, possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish/salvia-prior conviction

Joseph Thomas Silver, Williamsport, operating while intoxicated

Caleb J. Howard, Portage, possession of marijuana/hashish, possession of paraphernalia

Ryan James Henry, reckless driving

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANORS

Jackson T. Grooms, operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana

Tyler Sweat, operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to .15 or more

Eric R. Westerberg, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

Donald P. Geller Sr, domestic battery

Steve E. Gates, operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to .15 or more

Sherrieka R. Allen, reckless driving

Anastasia C. Bryant, no valid driver’s license, reckless driving

Rahiim C Sandford-Brown, reckless driving

Bisrai A Panjoj-Cortez, knowingly or intentionally operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license

Kebin J. Puerto Chirinos, knowingly or intentionally operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license

Wesley M. Spikes, operating a motor vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

FELONIES

Roel Alaniz Jr, operating a vehicle while intoxicated (prior), operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to .15 or more

QUIT CLAIM DEEDS

Brost Land LLC to Nicholas P. Brost

Nicholas P. Brost to Nicholas Brost (trustee) and NP Brost Investment Trust

Hermilo Cantu and Graciela Cantu to Primo Pizo Alconedo and Eva Alconedo

Linda S. Widmer to Keith J. King

WARRANTY DEEDS

Kerkhoff Brothers LLC to Jeffrey Dulin and Betty Ella McClimans

Regina E. Masterson to Staurt Weber, Aleah Brooks-Ellis and Andrew Weber

Kevin A. Holder, Erica N. Holder to Scott R. Spooner, Lisa C. Spooner and Cole Harding Spooner

Mark A. Gragan to Joel Miranda Colin

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE DEEDS

Jean Elizabeth Garcia (personal representative), Veletta June Yates unsupervised estate, and Veletta June Yates to Jean Elizabeth Garcia

Judith Wetli (personal representative and Charles W. Wetli supervised estate to Judith Ann Wetli and Judith A. Wetli (AKA)

CIVIL COLLECTIONS

Midland Credit Management Inc vs. Michael Atkinson

Credit Acceptance Corp vs. Melvin Holloway

CIVIL PLENARY

Daugherty Speedway Inc vs. Benton County Board of Commissioners, Benton County Sheriff

MISCELLANEOUS CIVIL

Benton County Plan Commission vs. James D. Peer

Benton County Plan Commission vs. Clint Moore

DOMESTIC RELATIONS

In Re: the Marriage of Dennis Fieleke and Debra Sue Fieleke

In Re: the Marriage if Morgan Reef and Tiare Gutierrez

In Re: the Marriage of Michael Perkins and Leslie D. Perkins

INFRACTIONS

Chad Troxell, no valid driver’s license

Paige Kaniewski, driving while suspended

Matheus Jean Baptiste, speeding

FOUNTAIN COUNTY

ARRESTS

Kyianna J. Causley, 30, probation violation

Christopher Allen Bratcher, 31, parole violation

Kenneth L. Bradbury, 49, intimidation, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine

Leeanna Marie Borman, 39, operating a vehicle while intoxicated (prior)

Jorge Luis Flores Hernandez, 39, operating while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated endangering a person, possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish or salvia

Rodney Lee Scott, 54, weekender

Andrew Michael Madden, 33, weekender

Alan Wayne Keller, 58, failure to appear

David Robert Denny, 31, possession of methamphetamine, burglary, theft, possession of schedule I, II, III or IV controlled substance

Kira Colleen Pettery, 29, community correction violation

Jeremy Neil Askren, 50, possession of methamphetamine, dealing schedule I, II, III controlled substance, unlawful possession of a syringe, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a schedule I, II, III, or IV controlled substance

Shawn R. Harden, 39, visiting a common nuisance

Jeffrey Kenneth Rowe, 23, operating a vehicle while intoxicated (prior), operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, driving while suspended

WARRANTY DEEDS

Regino Aparri to Richard B. Snyder

Steve Beisecker to Walter Wilson

Taffie Beisecker to Walter Wilson

Carolyn J. DeMoss to Gary L. Fouts

Donald Douglas to Northern Point LLC

Donald Douglas Sr to Northern Point LLC

David Duncan to Matthew W. Martin

David J. Duncan to James E. Lewin

Jill S. Duncan to James E. Lewin

Arthur Fletcher Jr to Michelle Cope

Pauletta J. Fletcher to Michelle Cope

Fulton General Contracting Inc to Matthew H. Boulos

Cathryn Gooding to Jamey Link

Catherine Green to Aron L. Bushor

James Green to Aron L. Bushor

Andrew Keith Hall to Mitchell Lee Miles

Curtis L. Hoagland to David Jeffres

Paula Jean Hoagland to David Jeffres

HSD of Central Indiana LLC to Catherine Green

Shirley K. Jefferson to Kathy S. Crain

Nancy K. Lasiter to Spencer Aichinger

Melissa Marie Lawson Blanco to Caleb A. Harper

Kyan Link to James Link

Jay Lyons to James Seifert

Kevin B. Minick to Remling Invest LLC

Jerry L. Powell to Northern Point LLC

Litany Ann Pyle to Kaylynn Kirkpatrick

Dilia Smith to Mark Stepp

Jeffrey W. Thomas to Tyler A. Haworth

Anthony A. Timmerman to Antonio Gaudry

Deborah K. Timmerman to Antonio Gaudry

Norma Jean Van Vactor to Hargan Fuel and Wash LLC

William Van Vactor to Hargan Fuel and Wash LLC

Van Vactor Realty Company LLC to Hargan Fuel and Wash LLC

Caleb Winger to Dennis Eddington

Lindsey N. Winger to Dennis Eddington

QUIT CLAIM DEEDS

Erin M. Baldwin to Jodi K. Stonebraker

Cathy Carnahan to David Russell

John Carnahan to David Russell

Robert Cates to Robert D. Cates

Robert Dean Hunt II to L2 Farms LLC

Lory E. Ingalsbe to Dalton I S Carrigan

Jesse R. Mason to Edgar Martinez

Vanessa Priebe to Tricia L. Seef

Bailey A. Rennick to Jodi K. Stonebraker

Jeremy D. Rennick to Jodi K. Stonebraker

Amy L. Rottmann to Jodi K. Stonebraker

Cynthia Rumple to James M. Hale

Cynthia Rumple to Robert B. Frischkorn

E David Rumple Jr to James M. Hale

E David Rumple Jr to Robert B. Frischkorn

TRUSTEES DEEDS

Betty M. Clawson to Lisa Clawson Pierce

Charles Dale Clawson to Lisa Clawson Pierce

Lisa Clawson Pierce to Lisa Clawson Pierce

Revocable Joint Living Trust Agreement of Charles Dale and Betty M CLA to Lisa Clawson Pierce

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE DEEDS

Estate of Mae Louise Rice to Michael L. Rice

Cheryl McIntire to Michael L. Rice

Mae Louise Rice to Michael L. Rice

Michael L. Rice to Michael L. Rice

CIVIL COLLECTIONS

Midland Credit Management Inc. V Jayme Greufe, filed Aug. 6.

Discover Bank c/o9 Discover Products Inc v Alys Keyes, filed Aug. 7.

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANORS

Robert L. Wesley, three counts of invasion of privacy, filed Aug. 6.

Priscilla L. Burge, disorderly conduct: engages in fighting or tumultuous conduct, filed Aug. 9. Stephanie S. Stonebraker, disorderly conduct: engages in fighting or tumultuous conduct, filed Aug. 9.

Leeanne M. Borman, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, filed Aug. 9.

Jorge Luis Flores Herandez, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, filed Aug. 9.

Shawn R. Harden, visiting a common nuisance — controlled substances, filed Aug. 10

FELONIES

Felony 2

Jeremy Askren, dealing in methamphetamine — at least 10 grams; possession of methamphetamine that is more than 10 g and less than 28g; unlawful possession of a syringe/F6, three counts of possession of a controlled substance; possession of paraphernalia.

Felony 5

David R. Denny, burglary; two counts of theft where value of property is between $750 and $50,000, filed Aug. 6.

Felony 6

David R. Denny, posession of methamphetamine, filed Aug. 6.

Kennth L. Bradbury, two counts of intimidation; possession of paraphernalia, filed Aug. 10

Tierra Cooper, operating a vehicle with a Schedule I or II controlled substance or its metabolite; carrying a handgun without a license; operating a vehicle with a Schedule I or II controlled substance or its metabolite; operating a vehicle while intoxicated; knowing or intentionally operating a motor vehicle without every receiving a license, filed Aug. 12.

INFRACTIONS

Randy Warren Newell III, speeding — exceeding maximum 55 mph, filed Aug. 11.

