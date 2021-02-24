WHEATFIELD — When the Class 3A New Prairie Sectional finally tips off for Kankakee Valley next week, coach Bill Shepherd hopes to see the team that pushed Hanover Central to the brink of collapse in a Feb. 20 meeting in Cedar Lake.
The Kougars (9-13) sent a message early and held a lead late before falling by a 65-63 decision to the two-time defending sectional champions.
“We played some physical man-to-man defense,” Shepherd said. “We played like you’re not going to get an easy lay-up. You’re going to have to shoot free throws. You come through the lane and we’re going to bump you. That was as tough as we’ve played physically all year and we’ve been asking for that for a long time. I think if we played that way the last two months, that may be a game we get out with a ‘W’ because we’re used to it.
“We have to be able to bring tough, hard-nosed defense every game.”
All indications are the Kougars will get another shot at Hanover (12-6), which opens sectional play Tuesday night by facing Knox (9-11). KV was one of two teams to earn the bye, with River Forest the other.
Playing two games instead of three in a tournament that features two successful teams, including Hanover and New Prairie, which owns a 15-6 mark, might be what KVHS needs to cut down the nets.
“You’re never going to complain about a bye,” said Shepherd, who led KV to its last sectional title in 2008. “We can complain about the travel all we want, but that teams that are lucky enough to make the state finals you have to travel to Indy and you won’t complain about that travel.
“It just gives us a little more time to prepare. It’s been such a hectic February, so to have a chance to slow down a bit and get your mind right isn’t all bad.”
The Kougars have played at a .500 pace since opening the season with a five-game losing streak. The losses coincided with the absence of leading scorer Nick Mikash, who returned in his team’s third game.
They have gone 7-8 since, including five losses in their last seven games. The Kougars have remained competitive despite their struggles.
“Our schedule always presents us with different styles of play and different challenges,” Shepherd said. “You would think we’d be ready for what we will see in the sectional. And I feel we are.”
Three seniors — guards Eli Carden, Matt Caldwell and Riley Jordan — dot KV’s roster, with Carden, Caldwell and Mikash returning starters from last year’s squad that was ousted in the sectional by Hanover.
Mikash, a three-year starter for Shepherd, leads the team in points per game (13.9) and rebounds (8.0 per game). Carden averages 11.4 ppg., with freshman guard Cam Webster at 9.2 ppg.
The Kougars have a more balanced attack than Hanover, which features Joey Glidewell (15.6) and Landen Babusiak (12.3) as offensive leaders. Knox looks to Cade Short (16.5 ppg.) to provide offense.
Pencil Hanover as a challenger for right now. New Prairie is favored to snap Hanover’s sectional win streak, especially since they will be home.
Shepherd feels his team matches up well against the host school.
“They’re a team similar to us,” he said. “They just make shots more consistently than we do. They’re size is similar. What they do is similar. They just make more shots and we’ve got to get more consistent with that.”
But to get a shot at knocking off the favorite, the Kougars must first deal with Knox, which is capable of the upset, or Hanover, which has one loss (to Kouts) over its last eight outings.
“To be the man you’ve got to beat the man,” Shepherd said. “With the way we played up there (Cedar Lake), we should feel good about ourselves and what we can do. You’e one game away from an opportunity.”