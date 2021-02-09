NORTH JUDSON — Rensselaer Central had an uphill climb in the Class 2A North Judson Sectional championship game Saturday.
The host Lady Jays, led by all-state guard Lilly Frasure, seized control of the game midway through the second period and cruised to a 74-49 victory.
But the Bombers can look at a number of silver linings to the completion of a challenging 2020-21 season.
Silver Lining 1: The sectional championship experience will only benefit a Bombers squad that had nary a senior on its roster.
“All the girls on this bench and all the girls sitting behind them get to come back and we get to make another run at this for next year,” Bombers coach Wes Radtke said post-game.
“I hope we start to get recognition because these girls deserve it. They put the time and effort into it. It’s a long season and anything can happen. We were counted out by a lot of people who didn’t think we’d make it this far. These girls have championship experience now and they have to be even more hungry. Hopefully this will be a spark for us.”
SL 2: The Bombers return all 49 points from Saturday’s output, with five junior starters returning. RCHS will also bring reinforcements with the addition of a talented eighth-grade squad next winter.
“I’m ready to go right now,” Radtke said of the 2021-22 season. “Hopefully they are as well. Hopefully they’ll remember the taste in their belly and their mouth and we come back and get another opportunity.”
SL 3: COVID cases and contact tracing should be minimized by the 2021-22 season, meaning the Bombers should be much healthier. Maybe they will even have summer workouts and camps.
“We struggled early on and never got in a groove,” Radtke said. “We had some bumps in the road, which is to be expected since we didn’t have a summer and not too much leadership. I thought these last few games it really started to come together. I saw some leadership on the floor and we started to do some good things, especially in the tournament.”
SL 4: The Bombers will no longer have to deal with No. 32 (2,000-point scorer Frasure) on North Judson’s side of the floor.
“I’m tired of watching her play,” Radtke said with a smile. “She’s a good kid, a good player. She put the time and effort in and kudos to her and her team. They got the job done.”
Frasure hit 10 of 15 shots — many of them driving lay-ups through Rensselaer’s defense — for a game-high 33 points. She added 10 rebounds and five steals.
Sophia Frasure, a sophomore, added 23 points, including four 3-point baskets. She hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the first quarter to turn a deficit into a five-point lead (17-12) late in the quarter.
The game was still tight midway through the second before the Jays went on a 12-3 run to seize control. Judson was 5 of 10 shooting from the floor and 11 of 13 at the line, taking advantage of RCHS’s foul troubles.
The score was 39-23 at halftime and the lead grew to 20 points in the fourth quarter.
“You’ve got to play four good quarters against them and we played well for two quarters,” Radtke said. “We play physical and put them at the foul line way too much.”
RCHS, which ends the season at 11-14 and represents the first time in five years that the Bombers finished under .500 with Radtke calling the shots, junior Morgan VanMeter had 19 points on 7 of 9 shooting. She hit four 3-point shots to cap off a strong tournament.
Junior Jessie Ringen added 18 points, hitting 7 of 16 shots. The team’s top scorer, she had 11 points by halftime and seven in the third.
She was held scoreless in the fourth when the Bombers hit just 3 of 11 shots as a team.
“i think she made herself be known statewide,” Radtke said of Ringen, who has averaged double figures in her three seasons. “She got a little frustrated early on but then all of sudden it started clicking. That’s what that kid is capable of doing. The future is very bright for her.”
VanMeter and Ringen combined for 37 of their team’s 49 points. Throw out the pair’s stats and the rest of the team hit just 5 of 18 shots.
“That’s what we missed tonight. We didn’t have that third scorer,” Radtke said. “But we’re going to work on it and hopefully get four or five people in double digits, if not more.”
The Lady Jays, ranked No. 10 in the last Class 2A poll, will take a short drive east to participate in the Winamac Regional on Saturday. They will face No. 2 Andrean (18-1) in the first semifinal at 11 a.m.
Andrean outlasted the Jays, 48-36, on Jan. 16.
The other semifinal pits Bluffton (14-10) against Fairfield (14-8) at 2 p.m.