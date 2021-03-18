RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Central School Corporation is giving teachers looking to retire early an opportunity to do so with an incentive this year.
At Tuesday’s RCSC board meeting, a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Rensselaer Central Classroom Teachers Association concerning early retirement was approved by board members. The MOU paves the way for teachers looking to retire to receive a bonus if they do so.
Currently, there are 17 teachers who fall into this category, but association president Stacy Kurdelak said it’s up to the teachers if they wish to take advantage of the opportunity.
“This isn’t saying, teachers you have to go, but it gives them the opportunity,” she said. “There are some people out there that are getting to that point in their careers that they’re ready to go.”
Corporations throughout the state may experience a budget shortfall due to declining enrollment and other factors. Offering early retirement may help alleviate some of that impact without the need to let teachers go.
“It opens the opportunity to maybe we can do the adjustments we need to do without having to do RIFs or reductions in force,” Kurdelak said. “We’ve got an excellent teaching staff. We’re only as good as the teachers we have in our rooms for those kids and a lot of work has been done, especially this year of all years. There is merit to have that incentive there. We’re not saying you have to take it, but the option is there.”
According to RCSC superintendent Curtis Craig, this is the third time the corporation has provided this opportunity. It was well received the first two times, he said.
“Back when I first started teaching, this was a common practice every year, whether people were in financial situations or not,” Kurdelak said. “Teachers were offered a retirement bonus. Most corporations said it was a severance. The state has gone away from allowing us to do that.”
Craig said the MOU, which passed 5-2 by board vote, will now be sent to state officials for approval.
Meanwhile, board members were united in denying a pair of sabbatical leave requests from elementary teachers Shannon Anderson and Jennifer Ousley.
Both instructors have taken a year off to pursue other opportunities and asked that their sabbaticals be extended an additional year. But board member Charlie Parrish was not in favor of allowing teachers get another year away from the classroom to pursue other interests.
“I do not want to set a precedent,” he said.
Fellow board members agreed, failing to support a motion to accept the requests.
Craig said two other teachers are filling in for Anderson and Ousley under temporary contracts.