RENSSELAER — Due to an increase in COVID cases and higher-than-anticipated close contact numbers, the Rensselaer Central School Board tweaked its contact tracing and quarantine section of the re-opening plan during an emergency board meeting on Aug. 30.
When school reconvened on Aug. 12, the corporation gave anyone who came in close contact with a student, staff member or teacher diagnosed with COVID the option of quarantining or not quarantining.
But based on information from the Indiana Department of Health and guidance from the corporation’s attorney, the board has agreed to amend its plan and anyone designated a close contact must quarantine. There will not be an option at this time.
“We will begin implementing the quarantine procedure (on Aug. 31),” said KVSC superintendent Curtis Craig. “However, we will not quarantine those students (and) staff identified as close contacts prior to Tuesday, Aug. 31.”
A close contact is defined in the plan as any individual within six feet of an infected person for a total of 15 minutes or more within a 24-hour period. Asymptomatic individuals, unless fully vaccinated or recovered from a COVID-19 infection within the past 90 days who are identified as a close contact must quarantine, including exclusion from schools, preschools, daycare settings, employment and public places until:
• 14 days after the date of last exposure;
• 10 days after the date of last exposure following additional precautions for days 11-14, or
• 7 days after date of last exposure with a negative PCR test result occurring on day 5 or later, following additional precautions for days 8-14.
According to board members, this change is necessary since it comes from the Indiana Department of Health.
“Our hands are tied,” said board president Charlie Parrish. “We’re bound to follow this statue or mandate, personal feelings aside.”
A handful of parents expressed their feelings to the board prior to a vote, which was approved by a 7-0 tally.
Parent Heather VanDermark told board members that a senate bill gives school boards the authority as a governing body to make choices “beyond what is required of the Indiana Health Department. I think the board should consider going above and beyond in this situation and look at all the facts.”
She then ticked off a few of those facts, including the CDC admitting that vaccinated people can still transmit the virus. “They, too, should have to quarantine.”
What everyone does agree on, she added, is the importance of in-person learning and that it can be done safely.
“If we are punishing healthy children who do not have symptoms to sit at home for quarantine because of the possibility of being a close contact,” she continued, “they are not benefiting from an in-person education.”
Natalie Johns, a parent of five kids currently in school or graduated from RCHS, served as a substitute for RCSC in the past but currently teachers pre-kindergarten. Her classroom will include 15 children ages 4 and 5, including a few that don’t speak any English.
“If I have a child that is struggling to learn English and they have to be removed from the classroom for days or weeks at a time, they start all over again,” she said.
She added that some of the pre-K children go home to “horrific circumstances,” which creates stress for these students and their parents.
In speaking of her own children, she said she currently has a senior at the high school, adding, “I selfishly want my son to enjoy his school experience to the end.” Being forced to quarantine due to close contacts even when a child is healthy will disrupt that experience, she said.
Another parent, Nicole Mathew, said it feels like the corporation is “singling out those who are not vaccinated” by following the health department’s requirements and CDC guidelines.
“(CDC) uses the word ‘should,’” she said. “They don’t use the word ‘must.’ These are recommendations.”
In response to parent concerns, board member Mark Jordan told the 50 people in attendance, “What we’re trying to do is keep the school doors open as best we can. Letting vaccinated kids stay in, following the state laws to keep our doors open, that’s the best thing we can do right now and continue to educate our students the best fashion we can.”
Since the beginning of school, the corporation has reported 16 positive cases, including 12 students. Last week (Aug. 24-27), 12 cases were reported, including nine students. Six cases involved high school students.