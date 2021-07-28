RENSSELAER — With areas throughout the nation experiencing surges in COVID cases due to variants of the virus, Rensselaer Central Superintendent Curtis Craig has fielded questions about how this might impact the start of the school year.
The Rensselaer Central School Board approved a reopening plan earlier this month and that plan is still in place — for now, Craig said.
“If predictions are correct, and they were last year, we’re headed for a rough fall with a big increase in COVID cases,” he added. “We’re putting in place procedures that will give us the best chance of staying open.”
Currently, RCSC schools will offer students in-person instruction at 100% capacity five days a week for the 2021-22 school year. Meanwhile, RCSC will review guidance from the Indiana Department of Health, the Jasper County Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control in making adjustments to the plan.
Craig said the corporation will evaluable its plan every six months.
There is currently no mask mandate at the corporation’s four schools. Masks are optional in schools, but the federal government is requiring masks be worn on buses.
While vaccinations are recommended by school officials, there is no requirement in place that forces someone to get vaccinated. That’s a personal choice.
“(They are) recommended for your health, the health of those around you and the welfare of the school corporation,” Craig said.
Here are some questions that Craig and RCSC officials have had to field since discussion began on a reopening plan:
Q: Can I ask a staff member or a student if they have been vaccinated?
A: No.
Q: What requirements does the school have for positive cases of COVID-19?
A: COVID-19 is a reportable communicable disease and falls under the provision of the Communicable Disease Reporting Rule (410 IAC 1-2.5). Schools must:
• Report cases to the Health Department
• Do Contact Tracing
• Isolate sick individuals
• Quarantine individuals who are identified as close contacts
Q: What is a Close Contact?
A: Since masks are optional this year, we revert to the original definition of a Close Contact.
• A Close Contact is someone who was been within six feet of a person with a positive COVID-19 test for a total of 15 minutes in a 24-hour period.
Q: Do I have to quarantine if I have been identified as a Close Contact?
A: Yes, unless you have been vaccinated or have had a positive COVID-19 test result within the last three months. Students with a vaccination card or verification through CHIRP will be considered vaccinated.
Q: Do I have to quarantine if I am vaccinated?
A: No. If you have been vaccinated and are asymptomatic you do not have to quarantine. You will need to provide proof of vaccination to avoid being quarantined.
Q: Will cohorting and social distancing be in effect?
A: Yes. The biggest threat to closing our schools is having too many students and staff out for quarantine. By limiting the number of close contacts, we increase our chances of keeping the schools open.
Q: Will elementary students be able to play with students from other classes during outside recess?
A: Yes. Transmission of COVID-19 when students are outside poses minimal risk.
Q: Are there special restrictions for Band and Chorus at the Middle School and High School?
A: When indoors, band and chorus students need to maintain six feet of separation when playing or singing.
Q. What about small group instruction, specials, lunch and indoor recess at the elementary?
A: All of these activities are permissible, but elementary classrooms will stay as a cohort to reduce the number of close contacts.
Q: Are athletic events, dances, and performances allowed?
A: Yes, at the current time there are no restrictions for these events.
Q: Are visitors allowed?
A: Non-essential visitors who are not vaccinated will be limited. A mask is required of visitors unless proof of vaccination can be provided.
Vaccines available at fair
In a related story, the Indiana Department of Health is offering a free COVID-19 mobile vaccine clinic at the Jasper County Fair on Thursday, July 29 to Saturday, July 31. They will be available from 12-9 p.m. each day. The fair is located at the Jasper County Fairgrounds on State Road 114 west of downtown Rensselaer. Vaccines are available for individuals aged 12 and older and no appointment is necessary. Learn more by visiting www.ourshot.in.gov.