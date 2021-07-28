Listen to this article

RENSSELAER — Summer is almost over and it’s time to start Fall Sports. Here is what we have set up.

High School Fall Athletics

• Girls Golf Begins — Friday, July 30

• Fall High School Athlete Meeting — Monday, Aug. 2 at 8 a.m. in the high school gym. All fall high school athletes and coaches will meet in the gym at 8 a.m.

• Fall High School Sports Begin — Monday, Aug. 2

• Fall High School Coaches Lunch Meeting — Monday, Aug. 2. All fall high school coaches meeting at 11:30 a.m. in high school lunchroom. Lunch will be provided.

Middle School

Fall Athletics

• Fall Middle School Coaches Dinner Meeting — Monday, Aug. 2 — Fall middle school coaches meeting at 5:30 p.m. in athletic director’s office. Dinner will be provided.

• Middle School Football and Middle School Cross Country Begin — Monday, Aug. 9

• Fall Middle School Parent/Athlete Meeting — Tuesday, Aug. 10 — Middle school football, cross country and volleyball parent meeting following 6th-grade orientation at 6 p.m. (Meeting is for all 6th-, 7th- and 8th-grade athletes and parents.)

• Football in gym

• Cross country in library

• Volleyball in cafeteria

• 7th/8th Volleyball Begins — Monday, Aug. 16

• 6th Volleyball Begins — Monday, Aug. 23

