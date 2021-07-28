RENSSELAER — Summer is almost over and it’s time to start Fall Sports. Here is what we have set up.
High School Fall Athletics
• Girls Golf Begins — Friday, July 30
• Fall High School Athlete Meeting — Monday, Aug. 2 at 8 a.m. in the high school gym. All fall high school athletes and coaches will meet in the gym at 8 a.m.
• Fall High School Sports Begin — Monday, Aug. 2
• Fall High School Coaches Lunch Meeting — Monday, Aug. 2. All fall high school coaches meeting at 11:30 a.m. in high school lunchroom. Lunch will be provided.
Middle School
Fall Athletics
• Fall Middle School Coaches Dinner Meeting — Monday, Aug. 2 — Fall middle school coaches meeting at 5:30 p.m. in athletic director’s office. Dinner will be provided.
• Middle School Football and Middle School Cross Country Begin — Monday, Aug. 9
• Fall Middle School Parent/Athlete Meeting — Tuesday, Aug. 10 — Middle school football, cross country and volleyball parent meeting following 6th-grade orientation at 6 p.m. (Meeting is for all 6th-, 7th- and 8th-grade athletes and parents.)
• Football in gym
• Cross country in library
• Volleyball in cafeteria
• 7th/8th Volleyball Begins — Monday, Aug. 16
• 6th Volleyball Begins — Monday, Aug. 23