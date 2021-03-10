RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Central Middle School swim team remained unbeaten, pasting county rival Kankakee Valley, 144.5-38.5, at the RCHS pool on March 4
The Bombers finished 1-2 in 11 of the 12 individual events and won all three relays to cruise to their second straight dual meet victory.
The 200-yard freestyle event was won by Braelynn Jones, with teammate Brock Robinson finishing second. Daniel Davis won the 100-yard individual medley and Ty Walker was the 50 freestyle winner with Ethan Cook second.
The diving champion was Trinity Oliver, with Kendra Kohlhagen second. Audrey Korniak won the 50 butterfly ahead of teammate Emily Parker and Katie Castle was the 100 free champion ahead of Walker.
Korniak was also the 400 free champ, edging teammate Annie Parrish, Kali Northcutt won the 50 backstroke with Mya Souza second and Castle was the 100 backstroke champion with Parker second.
Davis added the 50 breaststroke to his winnings with Ryan Louck second and Aubrey Geleott was the 100 breaststroke winner ahead of Cook.
The 200 medley relay foursome of Geleott, Davis, Korniak and Parrish claimed victory, as well as the 200 freestyle team of Cook, Robinson, Parker and Walker.
The 400 free relay squad of Jones, Korniak, Castle and Robinson capped the meet with the team’s 15th title of the night.
From March 9
RCMS gets 10 wins to beat Bison
OXFORD — The Rensselaer Central Middle School swim team held off a solid Benton Central squad on Tuesday, March 9, recording 10 firsts in a 133-85 victory.
Winning for the Bombers were Katie Castle in both the 100-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke (with teammate Emily Parker second), Daniel Davis in the 100-yard individual medley, Aubrey Geleott in the 50-yard freestyle (with teammate Ty Walker second), Trinity Oliver in diving, Audrey Korniak in the 50 butterfly, Chloe Jordan in the 50 backstroke, and Elise Donnelly in the 50 breaststroke.
Two relay teams also claimed firsts, including the 200 medley relay team of Geleott, Davis, Korniak and Braelynn Jones and the 400 free foursome of Jones, Korniak, Castle and Geleott.
Jones was also second in the 200 freestyle, Korniak was second in the 400 free and Davis placed second in the 100 breaststroke.