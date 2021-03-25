RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Middle School co-ed swim team capped off an unbeaten season with a 141-45 rout of visiting Twin Lakes at the RCHS pool on March 16.
The Bombers captured all 14 events and finished 1-2 in 12 of those events.
Audrey Korniak, Katie Castle and Daniel Davis had two wins apiece for coach Beth Korniak’s squad. Daughter Audrey won both the 400-yard freestyle (with Annie Parrish second) and 50-yard butterfly (with Emily Porter second) titles, Castle won the 100 freestyle (with Braelynn Jones second) and 100 backstroke (with Aubrey Geleott second) events and Davis claimed titles in the 100 breaststroke (Ethan Cook) and 100 individual medley (Maddie Kosiba).
Trinity Oliver won the diving title and Jones beat teammate Parrish for the 200 freestyle title. Geleott was first in the 50 free (with Cook second), Elise Donnelly was the 50 breaststroke champion (with Ryan Louck second) and Chloe and Charlotte Jordan finished 1-2 in the 50 backstroke.
The 200 medley relay of Geleott, Davis, Korniak and Jones opened the meet with a victory. The 200 freestyle relay teams finished 1-2 and the 400 free team also claimed victory.
Bombers roll over foes at own invite
RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central’s middle school swim team stormed through four other opponents to claim its own relays title on March 13.
The Bombers won nine of the 12 events to finish with 144 points. Runner-up Lafayette Jeff had 88 points, followed by Twin Lakes (70), Kankakee Valley (66) and Benton Central (60).
Champions for RCMS included the 200-yard medley relay foursome of Daniel Davis, Audrey Korniak, Katie Castle and Braelynn Jones; the 800-yard freestyle team of Jones, Korniak, Annie Parrish and Castle; the 400 individual medley squad of Davis, Brock Robinson, Parrish and Aubrey Geleott; the 200 free relay group of Ty Walker, Robinson, Emily Parker and Ethan Cook; the 200 butterfly team of Korniak, Parrish, Robinson and Parker; the 400 free squad of Robinson, Korniak, Parrish and Walker; the 400 breaststroke team of Davis, Hannon, Cook and Geleott; the 400 backstroke foursome of Davis, Castle, Geleott and Jones and the 500 free relay team of Walker, Geleott, Castle and Jones.