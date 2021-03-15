Paxton, IL (60957)

Today

Windy...with a mix of rain and freezing rain this morning. Rain this afternoon. High 38F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low around 35F. ENE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 80%.