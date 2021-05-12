RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central’s track teams closed the home portion of their schedule with dual meet wins over Lafayette Central Catholic on Monday, May 10.
The Lady Bombers had 90 points to LCC’s 42, claiming 10 first-place finishes, including all three relay titles. The 400-meter relay team of Gracie Castle, Grace Healey, Bethany Michal and Alexis Oliver won in 53.34 seconds; the 1,600 relay foursome of Emma Sinn, Taylor Jordan, Audrey Davisson and Riley Rentschler won in 4:46.88; and the 3,200 group of Amzie Maienbrook, Solcy Sanchez, Ava Barten and Rheannon Pinkerman won in 11:35.87.
Oliver also won both the 100 meters (in 12.96 seconds) and the 200 (27.63). Michal was fourth in the 100 dash and Castle finished fourth in the 200.
Jordan was the 400 dash champ in 1:06.93 (with Riley Rentschler second and Davisson third), Maienbrook won bo the 1,600 run (with Baylie Wuethrich third and Barten fourth) and the 3,200 meters in 12:45.96 (with Emma Rentschler second and Sanchez third).
Oliver also won the pole vault title at 8 feet, 6 inches (with Libby Dixon second and Sinn third) and Ariel Manns was the high jump champ at 5-0 (with Kaylee Tiede-Souza second and Emma Rentschler third).
Placing second for RCHS were Pinkerman in the 800 run (with Wuethrich second), Healey in the 100 hurdles (with Jordan third), Manns in the 300 hurdles (with Michal third and Healey fourth), Healey in the long jump (with Jordan fourth) and Dixon in the shot-put (with Kayla Carter third) and discus (with Tiede-Souza third).
Allana Redlin was sixth in the high jump and fifth in discus and Addy Hensler finished fourth in the shot and fifth in the discus. Carter was fourth in the discus.
The RCHS boys’ team, meanwhile, crushed the Knights, 96-24, behind 12 victories in 14 events. Thrower Jordan Cree was a double winner, capturing the discus at 140 feet, 8 inches (with Cats Pulver third) and the shot at 43-9 (with Adam Ahler second and Dylan Kidd third).
Hurdler Kolton Ploughe won the 110 high hurdles in 18.28 seconds (with Jacob Partin second) and the 300 hurdles in 48.13 (with Partin second again). Tristen Wuethrich was first in the 800 meters in 2:13 (with Conner Parker second) and won the 1,600 run in 4:44 (with Tom Van Hoose second and Will Messman third). Van Hoose won the 3,200 meters in 11:20 (with Cade Rivera third), Deric Duncan was the 400 dash champion. In 54.21 (with Dalton Henry second) and Hayden Box won the pole vault title at 10-6 (with Briar Rule second and Jack Jordan third).
Dylan Kidd was the 100-meter winner in 11.40 seconds (with Israel Hernandez third). Nolan Potts was second in the high jump and Hernandez was third in the 100 meters.
Winning the 4-by-800 relay were Wuethrich, Henry, Parker and Messman in 9:32 and the 4-by-400 squad of Duncan, Wuethrich, Jason Wu and Henry won in 3:51.
RCHS teams sweep triangular at Winamac
WINAMAC — Rensselaer Central’s track teams competed in a triangular meet at Winamac on Tuesday, May 4 in preparation for the May 7 Hoosier Conference Meet at West Lafayette.
The Bomber boys’ squad finished second overall with 64 points. Winamac had 72 points and Covenant Christian had 17 points.
RCHS had seven first-place finishes, with Jordan Cree winning both the discus (130 feet, 4 inches) and shot-put (45 feet, 7 inches). Tristen Wuethrich captured the 1,600-meter run in 4 minutes, 49 seconds and added the 800 run title in 2:13.
Kolton Ploughe was the 110-meter hurdles champion in 18.43 seconds.
Rensselaer also won two of the three relay events, including the 4-by-800 meters in 9:11 (Wuethrich, Will Messman, Conner Parker and Dalton Henry) and the 4 by 400 in 3:52 (Deric Duncan, Wuethrich, Jason Wu and Henry).
Runner-up finishers included Israel Hernandez in the long jump (17-5), Dylan Kidd in the 100-meter dash (12.02), Duncan in the 400 meters (54.22) and 200 dash (24.93), Ploughe in the 300 meters (47.13) and Tom Van Hoose in the 3,200 run (11:49).
Jack Jordan was third in the high jump at 5 feet, Henry was third in the 400 meters (56.51) and Parker placed third in the 800 meters (2:17).
The Lady Bombers also won with ease at Winamac, converting eight first-place finishes into 76 points. Covenant Christian was second with 42 points and Winamac was third with 38.
Senior sprinter Alexis Oliver and junior distance runner Amzie Maienbrook were double winners. Oliver won the 100-meter dash (with teammate Gracie Castle third) and added the 200-meter title in 27.66 seconds (with Bethany Michal fourth). Maienbrook was the 1,600 winner (with Baylie Wuethrich second and Ava Barten fourth) and captured the 3,200 meters (with Emma Rentschler third and Solcy Sanchez fourth).
Ariel Manns was the high jump champion at 5 feet (with Kaylee Tiede-Souza second at 4-10) and Taylor Jordan won the 400 meters in 1:06.85 (with Riley Rentschler second and Audrey Davisson third).
The Bombers also captured the 400-meter relay title with Castle, Grace Healey, Michal and Oliver finishing in 53.30 seconds and added the 1,600 relay title with Emma Sinn, Jordan, Davisson and Riley Rentschler recording a winning time of 4:46.04.
Runner-up finishes came in the 3,200 relay (Maienbrook, Sanchez, Barten and Rheannon Pinkerman), the discus (Libby Dixon), the 100 hurdles (Healey with Jordan fourth), and the 300 hurdles (Michal with Manns third). Jordan was also fourth in the long jump.