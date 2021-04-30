NORTH JUDSON — Rensselaer Central’s girls’ track team dominated a dual meet with North Judson Tuesday, April 27, capturing 12 first-place finishes in a 108-24 victory.
First-place finishers in the running events were Taylor Jordan in the 400-meter dash in 1 minute, 8.3 seconds (with Emma Sinn second, Audrey Davisson third and Riley Rentschler fourth), Rheannon Pinkerman in the 800 meters in 2:44.39 (with Ava Barten second, Solcy Sanchez third and Baylee Wuethrich fourth), Amzie Maienbrook in the 1,600 run in 6:17.97 (with Sanchez second and Emma Renstchler fourth) and the 3,200 meters in 13:19.31 (with Sanchez second and Emma Rentschler fourth), Grace Healey in the 100-meter hurdles in 19.86 seconds (with Jordan second), and Ariel Manns in the 300 hurdles in 53.66 seconds (with Bethany Michal second, Allan Redlin third and Healey fourth).
Field event champions included Alexis Oliver in the pole vault at 8 feet (with Sinn and Libby Dixon second) and Jordan in the long jump at 13-5 (with Healey second).
The Lady Bombers also won all three relays, including the 400 meters (Gracie Castle, Healey, Michal and Oliver) in 53.76 seconds, 1,600 meters (Sinn, Jordan, Davisson and Riley Rentschler) in 4:50.59 and 3,200 meters (Wuethrich, Sanchez, Riley Rentschler and Pinkerman) in 13:07.89.
Runner-up finishers included Oliver in the 100 dash (with Michal third and Castle fourth) and 200 dash (Castle third) and Dixon in the shot-put (with Carter third) and discus (with Tiede-Souza third and Carter fourth).
RCHS boys track bounces Jays
NORTH JUDSON — Rensselaer Central’s boys’ track team amassed 10 first-place finishes in dominating a dual meet at North Judson Tuesday, April 27, winning 79-40.
Tristen Wuethrich and Kolton Ploughe won a pair of events for the Bombers. Wuethrich was the 800-meter run champion in 2 minutes, 19 seconds (with Conner Parker second and Nolan Potts third) and earned the 1,600-meter title in 5:12 (with Tom Van Hoose second and Will Messman third). Ploughe was the 100-meter high hurdles champ in 19.35 seconds and also won the 300 hurdles in 47.03 seconds (with teammate Jacob Partin third).
Other top finishers for RCHS included Deric Duncan in the 400 meters in 55.05 seconds (with Dalton Henry second), Van Hoose in the 3,200 meters in 11 minutes, 39 seconds (with Messman second and Cade Rivera third), Hayden Box in pole vault at 10 feet, 6 inches (with Briar Rule second), Potts in the high jump at 5-2 (with Jack Jordan second) and Jordan Cree in discus at 141-4 (with Evan Nugent third).
The 400-meter relay team of Ploughe, Henry, Wuethrich and Duncan was first in 3:51 and the 1,600 relay team of Van Hoose, Potts, Rivera and Reece Boring was first in 12:01.
Israel Hernandez was second in the 200 meters (with Duncan third) and the long jump and Dylan Kidd finished third in the 100 dash.