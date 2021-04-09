RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Central High School Science Olympiad team competed against 40 other schools at the state competition on Saturday, March 20.
It was a virtual event.
The following students competed for RCHS:
Serenity Davis — Medaled in Dynamic Planet
Anderson Heinig
Karina Herrera
Mandolyn Loveland — Medaled in Dynamic Planet
Adam Messman — Medaled in Astronomy and Machines
William Messman — Medaled in Astronomy and Machines
Alexis Tanner — Medaled in Anatomy/Physiology
RCHS’s team qualified for state after placing among the top teams at a regional event that was also held virtually.