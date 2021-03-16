RCSC board to meet
RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Central School Board will meet Tuesday night, March 16, at 7 p.m. in the board’s conference room at Van Elementary School.

Items to be discussed include:

• An education report on elementary mathematics;

• Year one energy savings report on the Van and middle school energy savings project;

• Approval of “Handle With Care” memorandum of understanding with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department;

• Approval of purchase of iPads for K-8 students;

• Approval of purchase of 20 charging carts;

• Approval of purchase of two 78-passenger buses;

• Approval of resolution opposing education savings accounts and voucher expansion;

• Approval of out-of-state request from Rensselaer Central’s girls’ basketball team to compete in Lacrosse, Wisconsin, on June 14-16;

• Approval of summer 2021 camps and approval of early retirement incentive memorandum of understanding with the Rensselaer Central Classroom Teachers Association.

