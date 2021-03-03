RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central’s junior varsity boys’ basketball team finished the season at 11-9, dropping its finale at home on Friday, Feb. 26 to WInamac.
The Bombers fell behind 15-11 at halftime, took a 29-25 lead into the fourth quarter and allowed the Warriors to tie the game at 40-40 at the end of regulation.
Freshman John Malchow then outscored the Bombers, 5-2, in the extra period for a 45-42 victory. Malchow finished with a game-high 13 points.
Graham Drone, a freshman, had 10 points for RCHS and Nole Marchand added seven points. Dalton Henry and Tristen Wuethrich had six points apiece.
The loss comes on the heels of RCHS’s 56-26 rout of host South Newton on Wednesday nigh, Feb 24.
Brayden Muschett had 10 points for the winners and Henry added nine. Wuethrich finished with seven points.
South Newton got a game-high 12 points from Conner Latta.
On Feb. 23, the Bombers had a rally come up short in a 38-32 loss to Lowell. RCHS hit just 3 of 17 shots in the first quarter to fall behind 13-3, but cut it back to 24-21 after three periods.
A poor start and 20 turnovers spelled doom for the Bombers, who were led by Wuethrich’s 15 points. No other Bomber scored more than three points.
In the team’s Crossover game at Northwestern on Feb. 19, the Bombers had 24 turnovers and hit just 1 of 9 shots early to fall behind by double figures. They would eventually fall to the Tigers by a 53-29 final, getting nine points each from Marchand and Wuethrich. Drone had four points and Henry added four rebounds.
The Bombers also suffered a 54-33 setback to Kankakee Valley on Feb. 17, getting five points each from Broc Beier and Wuethrich. The Bombers hit just 1 of 8 shots in the first quarter to fall behind 13-4 and KV continued to extend its lead.
Jude Gott had 24 points for the winners and Colton Pribyl had eight points. Dylan Holmes and Logan Raymond had six points apiece.
KV JV boys fall to Jays
Kankakee Valley’s junior varsity squad had a six-game win streak snapped at home on Feb. 26, finishing the season with an 11-10 mark.
North Judson used a 21-9 third quarter to pull away from a 22-14 halftime lead and cruise to a 54-34 victory at the Kougar Den.
Jude Gott had seven points for KVHS, while Dylan Holmes had five points. Drew Andree and Jackson Lindberg had three points each and Jeb Boissy, Colton Pribyl and Kent Hamstra added baskets.
KV’s roster featured eight sophomores and two freshmen this winter.
“The improvement that they have shown all season makes the future of the program very bright,” said JV coach Brent Walther.
Kougars continue win streak
Kankakee Valley’s junior varsity squad finished the season on a win streak, getting wins over Hanover Central, Hobart and Rensselaer Central over the past week.
Against Hanover, the Kougars held a 21-12 lead at halftime and pushed it to double figures in a 44-30 victory in Cedar Lake.
Logan Raymond had 11 points for KVHS and teammate Jude Gott added nine points, including a slam dunk in the fourth period. Colton Pribyl, Jeremiah Jones and Hamstra had six points each for Brett Walther’s squad.
On Feb. 23, the Kougars bounced Hobart by a 72-46 final in one of their best offensive displays of the season. KV outscored the hosts, 46-26, in the second half and had four players in double figures.
Jackson Lindberg led with 20 points and Pribyl finished with 13. Jones had 12 points and Raymond chipped in 11. Holmes added six points as KVHS pushed its win streak to six games.