RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central rebounded from a quick score by Twin Lakes to capture a 3-2 victory in a Hoosier Conference match-up on Tuesday, Aug. 31.
The Indians took the lead nine minutes into the match off a chip into the penalty box that the Bomber defense failed to clear.
But junior Dalton Henry tied the match with five minutes remaining in the first half, crashing the goal to clean up a drop by Twin Lakes’ goalkeeper.
In the second half, Cohen Craig, a junior, whistled a shot just outside the penalty box that got by the goalkeeper. The shot was assisted by Henry.
Four minutes later, the Bombers scored again on their best passing sequence of the game. Freshman Gio Zaragoza and Craig worked together to find teammate Adam Martinez, a junior. Martinez then took the ball deep into the box and chipped the ball past the keeper’s reach where senior Alex Zaragoza tapped it in.
The Indians did score again with 10 minutes remaining in the match, but RCHS limited Twin Lakes’ chances after that to pick up the victory. The Bombers improve to 3-2 and 1-0 in conference play, while Twin Lakes falls to 0-4-1 and 0-1-1.
On Saturday, Aug. 28, the Bombers let an early slip away in a 4-2 loss at North White. The Vikings scored three second-half goals to rally from a 2-1 deficit. Scoring for RCHS were senior Juan Valencia (with Henry getting the assist) and Gio Zaragoza (on a sophomore Kyler Sigman assist). Senior keeper Jared Williamson had nine saves.
KVHS routs NCC foe Lowell, 7-2
LOWELL — Kankakee Valley’s boys’ soccer team snapped a four-match winless steak by dominating Northwest Crossroads Conference foe Lowell, 7-2, on Wednesday, Sept. 1.
It was the conference opener for both teams.
According to KVHS coach Jovan Jeftich, the Kougars played their best game of the season, taking a 2-1 lead by halftime and adding five goals in the second half.
The Kougars (2-3-1) came out the aggressors, working the ball through its midfield and making it hard for Lowell defenders to contain players Ben Herz and Joel Gomez.
After a plethora of chances at the Lowell net, the Kougars finally broke through at the 20-minute mark when Herz tucked in a breakaway shot from a through-hall by Gomez to give KV a 1-0 lead.
Five minutes later, the Kougars would strike again, with Cole Watson providing a through-ball for Gomez, who calmly placed his shot in back of the net for a 2-0 lead.
Lowell (2-2, 0-1) did get a goal seven minutes later with a breakaway chance of its own, but neither team could score again by halftime.
In the second half, Gomez scored three more times and added two assists and Herz had three goals for his first hat trick.
Herz’s last goal came with less than five minutes remaining, putting away a breakaway chance in front of the Lowell net.
Out of the Kougars’ seven goals, six were assisted by five players, including Gomez, Watson, Blake Gonzalez, Sebastian Zavala and John Santamaria.
Luke Andree had eight saves on the evening to get the win and Gage Anderson added a save in relief of Andree.
“This was our best offensive showing of the season,” Jeftich said. “We were finally able to play to our strengths and it showed tonight. Our seniors stepped up and the team played well as a whole. I’m proud of the effort put forth by every member of our team. It feels good to get that first conference win.”
Girls Soccer
Bombers blanked by Morton, 2-0
HAMMOND — Despite pelting Hammond Morton’s goalkeeper with shots, particularly in the second half, Rensselaer Central’s girls’ soccer team dropped a 2-0 decision to the host Governors on Aug. 31.
The hosts scored minutes into the game on a shot that curled from right to left just out of reach of goalkeeper Abby Ahler, who faced only six shots with two saves.
The other goal was scored just minutes later on a penalty shot. The goal came after a Bomber player reached down to pick up the ball.
Girls Golf
DeBoard, Rushmore lead Kougars
VALPARAISO — Kankakee Valley got solid scores from its No. 1 and 2 golfers in a triangular win over Valparaiso and Wheeler on Sept. 1.
Brynlee DeBoard, a sophomore, shot a co-match medalist score of 38 to lead the Kougars. Teammate Allison Rushmore fired a personal-best 42 on the afternoon and Kaelyn Lukasik had a season-best 46.
Lilly Van Loon added a 48 to round out the scoring for KV, which had a 174 to edge Valparaiso (177). Wheeler was a distant third with a 253.
Katelyn Bakker had a fifth-player score of 48 with Avarie Rondeau shooting a season-best 54.
Freshmen Football
Bombers score 4 times to beat Glenn
RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Central freshmen football team snapped a halftime tie with three scores in the second half to pick up a 28-14 win over visiting Glenn on Aug. 31.
Kadyne Doyle scored a pair of touchdowns and Elias McAdow and Dillan Simmons had a score apiece for the Bombers. McAdow and Colton Ploughe added two-point conversions and Ploughe and Avary Reyes each picked up a fumble.
Brian Camarena also recovered a fumble and Jon Brouwer had a quarterback sack.
Schedule Changes
(From Ken Hickman, RCSC athletic director)
Girls Soccer - Event Re-Scheduled at Covenant Christian
9-30-21 Girls’ soccer at Covenant Christian at 5 p.m. is added. Rescheduled from 8-24-21 canceled event at RCHS.
HS Volleyball - Event Canceled
9-7-21 Volleyball at Calumet is canceled.
HS Girl Soccer - JV Half Added
9-11-21 Rensselaer at Lafayette Jeff - Varsity followed by JV half starting at 2 p.m., CST.
HS Boys Soccer - Event Start Time Changed
9-14-21 Rensselaer vs. Winamac will start at 4:45 p.m. instead of 4:30 p.m. at RCHS.
HS Boys Soccer - Hoosier Conference Tournament
9-7-21 Rensselaer vs. Hamilton Heights at Lafayette Central Catholic at 6:30 p.m., CST. Online Tickets as well as cash at the gate.
The boys’ soccer team will compete in the Hoosier Conference tournament the week of Sept. 6. We will play Hamilton Heights at Lafayette Central Catholic on Tuesday, Sept. 7 at 6:30 p.m., CST. Tickets can be purchased online at: https://public.eventlink.com/tickets?t=3955&p=9953 Tickets can also be purchased at the gate.
Thursday, Sept. 9 game information is TBD.
Saturday, Sept. 11 games will all be at Northwestern High School at either 8 a.m., CST or 10 a.m., CST, depending on how the week transpires.
HS Girls Basketball - Date Change
11-16-21 Girls’ basketball vs. North White is canceled and moved to 11-23-21.
HS Boys Basketball - Date Change
2-22-22 Boys’ basketball vs. Kankakee Valley is canceled and moved to 2-15-22.