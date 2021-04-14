MONON — Rensselaer Central’s girls’ track team opened its spring schedule with a triangular win at North White Tuesday night.
The Bombers had six first-place finishes and five seconds to score 67 points. South Newton was second with 61 points and North White had 27.
Senior Alexis Oliver claimed a title in the 100-meter dash in 14 seconds and finished second in the 200 meters in 20.34. She was also the anchor leg on the winning 400-meter relay team that also featured Gracie Castle, Grace Healey and Bethany Michal.
The team won in 54.76 seconds.
Michal was also the 300-meter hurdles champion in 54 seconds and Amzie Maienbrook won the 3,200 meters in 13 minutes, 1 second.
The 3,200-meter relay team of Maienbrook, Solcy Sanchez, Ava Barten and Rheannon Pinkerman won in 11:33 and the 1,600 relay squad of Emma Sinn, Taylor Jordan, Audrey Davisson and Riley Rentschler won in 4:37.
Ariel Manns was second in the high jump at 5 feet and Jordan was second the long jump with a leap of 14 feet, 1 3/4 inches. Michal was second in the 100 dash to teammate Oliver in 14.11 seconds and Sanchez was second in the 1,600 meters in 6:35.