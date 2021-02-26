RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central’s girls’ swim team enjoyed another solid season even as it worked through disruptions by COVID-19.
A major highlight of the season was freshman Ary Nelson’s establishment of a new school record in the 200-yard individual medley. Her time of 2 minutes, 18.01 seconds will now grace the big board in the RCHS pool.
Nelson broke the record during the Hoosier Conference Meet in January.
Last week, RCHS coach Jill Henaday recognized several members of the her team with special awards. Senior Elise Dobson and junior Lizzie Parrish were presented Team Captain awards and Dobson also took him the Sportsmanship Award.
Other award winners included Solcy Sanchez, the Coaches Award; Lilly Cook, Most Points; Parrish, Best Mental Attitude; Cora Peck, Most Improved; Nelson, Most Valuable Swimmer; and Kaylei Lank, Most Improved.