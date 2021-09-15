RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central’s girls’ soccer team secured a spot in the Hoosier Conference Tournament while sending its seniors off on a winning note on its home field Monday, Sept. 13.
The Bombers (5-4) dominated league rival Twin Lakes by a 10-0 final, scoring five goals in each half. Senior Abby Lucas — one of eight seniors on coach Chris Porter’s roster — had four goals and classmate Taylor Jordan added two, both coming in the second half.
Sophomore Grace Healey had a pair of goals and sophomores Sarah Kaufman and Libby Dixon had one each. Healey and Dixon had assists and sophomore Laina Chapman added two.
Freshman Laurie Clark made two saves to secure the shutout.
At the conclusion of the game, the Rensselaer Central Athletic Department recognized the eight seniors, including Lucas, Jordan, Ariel Manns, Bethany Michal, Kate Tomlinson, Abby Ahler, Avree Cain and Addy Koebcke. The players’ parents joined them on the field and each senior was presented baskets prepared by underclassmen.
The game comes just two days after the Bombers lost Manns, one of the school’s top scorers, to a leg injury. RCHS fell 5-3 to Lafayette Jeff at Lafayette’s Loeb Stadium on Saturday, with Manns suffering a left leg fracture on a play late in the game.
RCHS is scheduled to face Benton Central in another conference contest on Thursday night. The Hoosier Conference Tournament is slated for next week.
Boys Soccer
Bombers outlast Winamac, 3-1
RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central’s boys’ soccer team broke a 1-t tie with a pair of second-half goals to turn away Winamac, 3-1, at RCHS on Tuesday, Sept. 14.
The Bombers (7-3) jumped ahead early, scoring just minutes into the game on a Juan Valencia goal. Valencia, a senior, took a pass from junior teammate DJ Hanford and blasted a shot just inside the goalkeeper box.
RCHS controlled play for much of the first half, but Winamac opened the second half with a quick goal to tie the game. The Bombers regained their composure and got goals from junior Drew Cain on a pass from classmate Dalton Henry and Henry on a pass from Cain for a 3-1 lead.
The defense had another dominant performance, with Matthew Brandenburg, Broc Beier and Cohen Craig — all juniors — limiting the Warriors’ looks. Senior goalkeeper Jared Williamson faced three shots with two saves.
The Bombers stay home Thursday when they entertain conference rival Benton Central. Kick-off is set for 4:30 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
KVHS crushes Griffith for 10th win
WHEATFIELD — Senior Alexis Broyles dominated net play with 19 kills to lead Kankakee Valley to a 3-0 victory over Griffith Tuesday, Sept. 14 at the Kougar Den.
Broyles added a solo block and had seven serve receptions in KV’s 25-15, 25-15 and 25-6 rout.
Junior Abby Grandchamp had nine kills and setter Lilly Toppen had nine assists, nine digs and a service ace. Ava Dase had 13 digs and six assists, Ava Koselke finished with four solo blocks, Morgan Smith had an ace and 13 digs and Marissa Howard added seven serve receptions.
Prep Boys Tennis
Kougars storm past North Judson
N. JUDSON — Kankakee Valley won 2 of 3 singles matches and claimed both doubles matches in holding off host North Judson, 4-1, on Tuesday, Sept. 14.
No. 1 singles player Jeremiah Jones and No. 3 singles Bryant DeBoard won their matches in three sets, with No. 2 singles Jimmy DeJesus falling in two sets.
The two doubles teams did their part, with the No. 1 duo of Jeb Boissy and Hayden Dase winning in straight sets for a 3-1 lead and a team victory. The No. 2 team of Arturo DeJesus and Tommy Jones dropped the second set in its match, but bounced back in the third to claim victory.
KV will hold senior night Thursday, Sept. 16 when it faces Northwest Crossroads Conference foe Highland.