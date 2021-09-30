MONTICELLO — If watching cars getting crushed underneath the wheels of a monster truck is your thing, you won’t want to miss the spectacle that will be on display Oct. 2 in Monticello.
The Raminator is back for the seventh year and will be running over cars at Twin Lakes Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, on the northwest corner of Broadway and 8th streets.
From noon to 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, the Raminator will be on display and Hall Brothers Racing will offer rides in another Raminator vehicle for $3 — although the rides are around the dealership and not over cars.
There will be a “bouncy house” for the kids, which will cost $1.
Money raised from the event will go to the Boys & Girls Club of White County.
The actual car crush will be 2 p.m. Saturday and is free to attend.
While there, people can register for a chance to win the 2021 Stellantis US LLC Sweepstakes for a chance at a $75,000 vehicle credit valid toward the winner’s choice of a Stellantis US LLC vehicle from the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram Truck or Fiat brands.
It is suggested that people use hearing protection, especially for those with sensitive ears and for the young, because the car crush gets loud.