Iroquois West Raiders took the 9-1 win against Georgetown-Westville in nonconference soccer action.

Stats for the first half: Santiago Andrade 2 goals, Jimmy Andrade 2 goals and 1 assist, Angel Melgoza 1 goal, Bryson Grant 1 goal.

Georgetown-Westville 1 goal in the first half.

IW Goalkeeper Tony Espinosa 1 goal scored against and 1 save.

2nd half stats: Santiago Andrade 2 goals and Angel Andrade 1 goal.

IW Goalkeeper Daniel Kimbro shutout 2nd half

The next game is IW at Hoopeston Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

