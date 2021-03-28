In March 25 conference soccer action, Iroquois West defeated Watseka 6-0.
The Raiders were up one at the half.
Iroquois West stats include: Jon Gonzalez scored 1 goal with an assist from Lucas Alvarez.
In the second half, IW’s Santiago Andrade 1 goal from a corner kick. Danny Quiroz 1 goal with an assist from Santiago Andrade. Jovanny Carmona with 2 goals with an assist from Santiago Andrade. Connor Price 1 goal with an assist from Lucas Alvarez. IW Goalkeeper Tony Espinosa with 5 saves and a shutout.
Watseka’s goalkeeper Andrew Heuring had 27 saves.