GILMAN—The Iroquois West Raiders opened their 2021 campaign against Hoopeston/Armstrong. The Raiders entered the field led by senior defensive end Clayton Leonard. The Raider marching band performed the National Anthem.
The Raiders sent a huge message to their coming opponents with only three pass attempts in the game. They plan to run the ball. If you hope to win you will need to stop their run game. Six different guys carried the ball for the Raiders accumulating 342 yards and five touchdowns. Trystyn Schacht was responsible for the bulk of those yards collecting 138 yards.
On the defensive side of the ball Damian Melgoza was responsible for nine tackles including one interception. Clayton and Cannon Leonard both collected a sack a piece.
The Raiders travel to Oakwood Friday, Sepember 3, 2021. Kick off is scheduled for 7 p.m. Oakwood comes off of a 45-0 blowout loss to Momence.