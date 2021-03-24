Iroquois West defeated Clifton Central 4-1 in conference soccer action March 23.
For the Raiders’ first half stats: Santiago Andrade — 1 goal, scored on a corner kick
Second half stats: IW’s Angel Melgoza — 1 goal. Central scored with a penalty kick goal. IW’s Jon Gonzalez had a goal. IW’s Lucas Alvarez had a goal and Santiago Andrade got the assist. IW Goalkeeper Tony Espinosa had five saves and 1 goal against him.
The Raiders overall record is 3-1 and conference record is 1-1.
For the Comets, Dylan Bailey scored the 1 goal on a PK to make it 2-1.