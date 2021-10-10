GILMAN—The last time the Iroquois West Raiders made the playoffs it was the 2006-2007 season and the team was coached by Ryan Pearson. The Raiders faced Minonk (Fieldcrest), a team they beat 24-12. Their playoff run would end in round two against Georgetown in a game they last by just eight points, 42-34. Fast forward 15 years. Iroquois West is doing something that they haven't accomplished since that 2006-2007 season, that is have a winning record. That season they finished 6-5. Now the Raiders are sitting just outside playoff contention at 4-2. A win over the Comets would put them in the drivers seat for their playoff future.
Central has seen success on the gridiron this season as well. The Comets entered the matchup on a five game win streak. With the exception of the forfeit by Watseka the average margin of victory over that stretch was just over 30 points per game. A win over Iroquois West would clinch their playoff spot.
Noone was able to get on the scoreboard in first quarter. Central got the ball with just under seven minutes left in the first half. They marched the ball down the field traveling 97 yards that ended witha 14 yard touchdown reception by Tristan Schmidt. Schmidt caught the pass from quarterback Luke Shoven. The Comets could not convert the extra point. The half ended with Clifton holding a 6-0 lead.
The second half began with a Raider score. Iroquois West turned to Trystyn Schacht just like they have all season and he did not disappoint. Schacht is like a steam engine, when he gets going it is nearly impossible to stop him. It took him just three plays and 58 seconds punch the ball into the endzone. Following the touchdown the Raiders were able to knock it through the uprights. Iroquois West lead Central 7-6. Bolstered by the score the score the Raider defense snuffed out the Comets on their next drive when Damian Alwarado picked off an arrent Shoven pass. Picking up the ball on the 43 yard Schaht, assited by Auston Miller and John Ahiden, marched the ball down the field culminating in another Raider touchdown. The extra point was blocked. The game would end with the score Iroquois West 13, Central 6.
Schacht had a big day rushing for 136 yards and two touchdowns for the Raiders. Shoven completed 11 of 25 attempts and 82 yards. Shoven also scored the lone Central touchdown and through one interception.
The Raiders play Dwight on Friday with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. The Comets travel to Seneca for a 7 p.m. kickoff.